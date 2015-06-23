Preview: Dodgers at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs take their longest winning streak in more than a month into the second contest of their four-game series with the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. The Cubs have won three straight after opening the set with a 4-2 victory behind a pair of home runs by rookie Kris Bryant.

Bryant powered the Cubs past Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw on Monday, and Los Angeles hopes Zack Greinke can even the series. The Dodgers have totaled four runs in the last three games Greinke has started and have scored two or fewer six of the last seven times he has taken the mound. Los Angeles has dropped six of its last eight contests and is trying to avoid losing a third consecutive series. The Cubs need a deep outing from Jason Hammel after leaning on the bullpen for seven innings on Monday following Tsuyoshi Wada’s departure with a shoulder cramp.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, SportsNet Los Angeles, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (5-2, 1.81 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jason Hammel (5-2, 2.89)

Greinke has allowed two runs or fewer in 11 of his 14 starts, including each of his last three outings. The 31-year-old struck out eight in seven scoreless innings against Texas in his last turn, but he didn’t receive a decision and remains winless in eight starts since May 5. Greinke is 4-2 with a 4.30 ERA in seven starts against the Cubs but 0-2 with an 11.57 ERA in three outings at Wrigley Field.

Hammel had his last outing shortened by rain and received a no-decision after allowing three runs (two earned) in four innings at Cleveland on Thursday. The 32-year-old has been solid in five home starts, going 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA. Hammel is 2-5 with a 5.52 ERA in 14 games (10 starts) against the Dodgers, but he has faced them only once since 2011.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs CF Dexter Fowler left Monday’s game with a sprained left ankle and might be in line for a day off Tuesday, as he is 2-for-18 with nine strikeouts versus Greinke.

2. Dodgers RF Yasiel Puig is 16-for-31 in eight career games at Wrigley Field, hitting safely in all eight contests while registering seven multi-hit performances.

3. The Cubs are 27-0 when leading after eight innings.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 3, Cubs 2