Preview: Dodgers at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have outdueled a pair of aces and hope to beat up on the back end of Los Angeles’ rotation when they vie for a third consecutive win over the Dodgers on Wednesday. The Cubs have won four straight after Chris Denorfia’s sacrifice fly produced a 1-0 win Tuesday in the second contest of the four-game series, improving Chicago to 18-12 in one-run decisions.

Los Angeles has managed only two runs and eight hits in the first two games of the series and has dropped seven of its last nine overall. The Dodgers need to take the final two contests of the set to avoid losing their third consecutive series. Los Angeles’ Mike Bolsinger hopes for another strong outing at Wrigley Field, where he held the Cubs to an unearned run over 6 2/3 innings in a victory last season while with Arizona. He’ll face Kyle Hendricks, who is winless in five home starts this season.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN2, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Mike Bolsinger (4-2, 2.87 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (2-3, 4.28)

Bolsinger won his first three decisions in 2015, allowing a total of two runs over his first four starts, but has pitched to a 5.32 ERA in four outings this month. The 27-year-old was dinged for season highs in runs (five) and hits (eight) over 5 1/3 innings in a loss to San Francisco in his last turn. Bolsinger is 0-1 with a 3.80 ERA in four road outings this season.

Hendricks has been inconsistent in his first full major-league campaign, managing only three quality starts in 13 outings. The 25-year-old was tagged for a career-high seven runs (six earned) and 11 hits over five innings in a loss at Minnesota last time out. In his only previous meeting with the Dodgers, Hendricks allowed two runs (one earned) in seven frames of a road win in August.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs CF Dexter Fowler sat out Tuesday after leaving Monday’s game with a sprained left ankle and is day-to-day.

2. Dodgers RF Yasiel Puig is 17-for-35 in nine career games at Wrigley Field, hitting safely in all nine contests.

3. Chicago’s bullpen has allowed one run and four hits over 9 1/3 innings in the series.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Cubs 3