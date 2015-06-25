Preview: Dodgers at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs signed Jon Lester in the offseason to pitch big games, and the left-hander will get a chance to lead the Cubs to a series victory over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. The Cubs took the first two games of the four-game series before the Dodgers won 5-2 on Wednesday behind homers from Adrian Gonzalez and Justin Turner.

Lester is looking to end a six-start winless streak dating to May 16, but has pitched well in his last two outings and should give the Cubs the upper-hand over struggling right-hander Carlos Frias. Chicago could use a deep outing from Lester to spare its bullpen, which has turned in 13 1/3 innings of solid work in the series, allowing two runs and seven hits. The five-run output Wednesday was a welcome sight for the Dodgers, who had topped two runs only three times in their previous nine games. Los Angeles is trying to salvage a split to avoid losing its third consecutive series.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), ABC 7 (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Carlos Frias (4-5, 4.68 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Jon Lester (4-5, 3.80)

Frias is 0-3 in four starts this month and has allowed four or more runs in four of his last six outings. The 25-year-old Dominican Republic native gave up a pair of homers in his last turn, allowing six runs in 5 1/3 innings in a loss to San Francisco. Frias made two relief appearances against the Cubs last season and gave up three runs in 3 1/3 innings.

Lester hasn’t gotten much run support, but has posted quality starts in nine of his last 11 outings. The 31-year-old has kept the Cubs in his last two starts, allowing one run in each while going seven and 6 1/3 innings in a pair of no-decisions. Lester won his only previous meeting with the Dodgers, allowing one run and three hits in 7 1/3 innings in 2013.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers RF Yasiel Puig, who has hit safely in all nine games he has played at Wrigley Field while going 17-for-35 in those contests, was scratched from Wednesday’s lineup because of an open callous on his left hand.

2. Cubs CF Dexter Fowler has been limited to pinch hitting in the past two games because of a sprained left ankle.

3. Gonzalez has homered twice in his past four games following a 17-game drought from June 3-20.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Dodgers 4