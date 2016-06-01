Preview: Dodgers at Cubs

Dominant pitching has been the key to the first two games between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Each team has tossed a combined one-hitter while splitting the first two contests, and Los Angeles right-hander Mike Bolsinger and Chicago lefty Jon Lester try to continue the trend when the four-game set continues Wednesday at Wrigley Field.

The Dodgers beat the Cubs in a game ace Jake Arrieta started Tuesday – the first team to do so in 24 starts dating to last July. Los Angeles did all its damage in the 5-0 victory against the Cubs’ bullpen, which was depleted after pitching seven perfect innings in a 2-0 victory in Monday’s series opener. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for Chicago, which was shut out for the fourth time this season and the second in the past nine games. The Dodgers continue to ride strong pitching as they’ve won seven of their last nine and allowed two or fewer runs in seven of their last eight contests.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Mike Bolsinger (1-1, 4.50 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Jon Lester (5-3, 2.48)

Bolsinger makes his third start since being called up to fill out the injury-riddled rotation. The 28-year-old pitched well last time out, holding Cincinnati to two runs and three hits over 5 2/3 innings to pick up his first win since Sept. 4. Bolsinger has faced the Cubs twice – both at Wrigley Field – going 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 11 1/3 innings.

Lester bounced back from his first poor outing of the season to beat Philadelphia last time out, allowing two runs – one earned – over 6 1/3 innings. The 32-year-old has posted quality starts in eight of his 10 outings this season and has surrendered one or zero earned runs in seven turns. Lester is 1-2 with a 5.19 ERA in three meetings with the Dodgers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 2B/OF Ben Zobrist went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts Tuesday to snap a 16-game hitting streak and a streak of reaching base in 35 consecutive starts.

2. Dodgers SS Corey Seager went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs Tuesday and has multiple hits in four of his last five games.

3. Chicago starting pitchers have gone 4-0 with a 0.86 ERA over the past five games, allowing three earned runs in 31 1/3 innings.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Dodgers 3