Preview: Dodgers at Cubs

Outstanding pitching performances have marked each of the first three games of the series between the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers, and another great mound matchup is on tap Thursday. Top prospect Julio Urias gets another chance at sticking with the Dodgers when he faces Kyle Hendricks and the host Cubs in the finale of the four-game set.

Urias was sent back to the minors after a rocky major-league debut last week in New York, where he allowed three runs and five hits in 2 2/3 innings of a loss to the Mets. He quickly was recalled, however, when Alex Wood landed on the disabled list and Kenta Maeda had his next start pushed back a day, giving the 19-year-old Mexican a second shot at the big-league rotation. “Obviously, it’s another opportunity for me to be up here,” Urias told reporters through an interpreter. “I am going to fight and do everything I can to be able to prove I need to remain here.” The teams have combined for just 10 runs in the first three games, trading one-hit shutouts in the first two contests before Jon Lester threw a gem in Chicago’s 2-1 victory Wednesday.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Julio Urias (0-0, 10.13 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (3-4, 2.93)

Urias had a tough time commanding the strike zone in his debut, issuing four walks while recording only three strikeouts. The high walk rate shouldn’t be of much concern, considering Urias has issued only 83 free passes in 263 1/3 innings over four seasons in the minors. His three runs allowed against the Mets are only two fewer than he has surrendered in 41 frames at Triple-A Oklahoma City this season.

Hendricks is coming off his second career complete game, a victory over Philadelphia on Saturday in which he struck out seven while allowing one run and five hits. The 26-year-old has been outstanding at home this season, going 2-1 with a 1.93 ERA in five starts. Hendricks has faced the Dodgers each of the past two seasons with mixed results, going 1-1 with a 3.75 ERA in two meetings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs starting pitchers have gone 5-0 with a 0.89 ERA over the last six games, allowing four earned runs in 40 1/3 innings.

2. Chicago is 34-0 when leading after eight frames.

3. Los Angeles LF Carl Crawford needs two runs to become the first player to score his 1,000th career run in a Dodgers uniform since Devon White in 1999.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Dodgers 3