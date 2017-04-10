Preview: Dodgers at Cubs

A party more than a century in the making is on tap Monday at Wrigley Field, where the Chicago Cubs will raise their 2016 championship banners before opening a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fittingly, it’s a rematch of last year’s National League Championship Series, which the Cubs won in six games en route to their first World Series title in 108 years.

It’s the start of an eventful week at Wrigley, where the Cubs will receive their World Series rings Wednesday after a day off. “(The fans) will be out in force,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon told reporters. “It’s going to be raucous. It’s going to be a party for them. … Our fans deserve it. They’ve waited a long-enough time.” The Cubs are off to a good start in their title defense, having taken two of three from division rivals St. Louis and Milwaukee on the road to begin the season. The Dodgers won three of four versus San Diego to open the campaign but dropped two straight in Colorado before posting a 10-6 win in the series finale on Sunday.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Alex Wood (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Jon Lester (0-0, 1.80)

Wood began the season in the bullpen and made one solid relief appearance, striking out one and issuing one walk over two hitless innings against San Diego. It didn’t take long for the 26-year-old to get a shot at the rotation, as he’ll start in place of fellow left-hander Rich Hill (blister). Wood is 1-2 with a 3.79 ERA in six career games (three starts) against the Cubs and winless in three outings at Wrigley Field.

Lester gets the honor of starting the home opener after also taking the ball on Opening Day in St. Louis. The 33-year-old struck out seven and allowed one run and seven hits over five innings in a no-decision against the Cardinals. Lester is 2-2 with a 3.06 ERA in five career starts versus the Dodgers and allowed just one run over 15 innings against them last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 3B Kris Bryant started the season 0-for-14 but has gone 7-for-13 over the last three games, including back-to-back three-hit performances.

2. Players on the Dodgers’ active roster are a combined 16-for-95 with 33 strikeouts versus Lester, with 3B Justin Turner (0-for-11, 4 K) having particular trouble against the left-hander.

3. Chicago OF Jason Heyward has hit safely in all five games he has played and is batting .333 with four RBIs after struggling to a .230 average last season.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Dodgers 3