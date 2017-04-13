Preview: Dodgers at Cubs

The Los Angeles Dodgers played spoiler on the night the Chicago Cubs handed out their first World Series rings in 108 years, and now they’ll try to end the Cubs’ first home series during their title defense on a sour note. Los Angeles and Chicago meet in the rubber match of their three-game series Thursday at Wrigley Field.

The Dodgers evened the series Wednesday with a 2-0 win behind a stellar effort from Brandon McCarthy, and they will look for more of the same from Hyun-Jin Ryu – another pitcher returning from surgery. Ryu looks to neutralize a Cubs lineup that was shut out for the first time in 2017 and has scored three runs or fewer in five of its first eight games. Los Angeles had just enough pop in its bats Wednesday thanks to a home run by Andrew Toles, who led off the game by going deep with a stiff wind blowing in. The Dodgers hope to have more firepower in the lineup for the series finale, as Justin Turner (quad) is expected to return to the batting order after being limited to pinch-hitting duty on Wednesday.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SportsNet Los Angeles, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-1, 3.86 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Brett Anderson (0-0, 1.59)

After missing all of 2015 and making only one start last year, Ryu was promising in his season debut against Colorado. The 30-year-old struck out five while allowing two runs and six hits over 4 2/3 innings in his first major-league outing since July. Ryu has faced the Cubs twice in his career, going 1-0 with a 2.92 ERA - with the win coming at Wrigley Field.

Anderson, who spent the previous two seasons with the Dodgers, never has faced his former team. The 29-year-old was solid in his Cubs debut, limiting Milwaukee to one run and five hits over 5 2/3 innings while recording four strikeouts. Anderson has made just one start at Wrigley Field, allowing two runs and 11 hits over seven frames of a no-decision in 2014.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago RHP Hector Rondon left Wednesday’s game with a sore left knee after a collision with Dodgers 2B Chase Utley on a play at the plate and will be evaulated Thursday.

2. Los Angeles on Wednesday placed Franklin Gutierrez on the 10-day disabled list with a strained hamstring and recalled fellow OF Trayce Thompson.

3. Cubs C Willson Contreras has hit safely in all six games he has played this season.

PREDICTION: Cubs 3, Dodgers 2