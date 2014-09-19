Dodgers rally thanks to Cubs’ miscue

CHICAGO -- For much of the game Thursday night, it appeared the Los Angeles Dodgers were headed for another nightmarish performance a day after allowing the equivalent of two touchdowns and a safety in Colorado.

However, after squandering two chances at a big inning with baserunning mistakes, the Dodgers capitalized on an error to erupt for five runs in the seventh inning and rally for an 8-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

It was just Los Angeles’ second win this season when trailing after six innings.

“Obviously, it didn’t look good early; it ended up good,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “At this point in the year, it doesn’t matter what happens to you. You walk away with a ‘W’ and you feel good about it.”

Second baseman Dee Gordon, who finished 2-for-5, drove in the go-ahead run with a double.

The Dodgers snapped a two-game losing streak -- including a 16-2 loss to the Rockies on Wednesday -- and increased their lead over the idle San Francisco Giants to 2 1/2 games in the National League West.

Paco Rodriguez (1-0) pitched a scoreless sixth inning to get the win.

The Dodgers survived a shaky outing by starter Zack Greinke, who allowed four runs on nine hits in five innings.

Neil Ramirez (2-3) gave up five runs (one earned) in two-thirds of an inning and took the loss.

The Dodgers trailed 4-1 after six innings before their seventh-inning rally, in which four of the five runs were unearned.

With one out and runners on the corners, the Dodgers appeared to waste another opportunity as third baseman Juan Uribe hit what should have been a routine double-play grounder to second. However, in his haste, Cubs second baseman Logan Watkins dropped the ball, and everybody was safe.

Instead of the inning being over, the Dodgers had a run in with runners on first and second and still only one out. Pinch hitter Andre Ethier doubled in a run to make it 4-3, and another pinch hitter, Justin Turner, followed with an RBI groundout to tie the score.

Gordon gave the Dodgers a 5-4 lead with a double down the left field line to plate Ethier. Center fielder Yasiel Puig made it 6-4 with a single to drive in Gordon.

“It happened really quickly,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “They hit a couple balls hard, but there were a couple plays we could have made.”

The Dodgers added single runs in the eighth and ninth innings.

The Cubs didn’t waste any time jumping on Greinke, as the first four batters reached base in the first inning, giving Chicago a 2-0 lead.

The Dodgers had a chance for a big inning in the fourth but were thwarted by a baserunning mistake and clutch pitching by Cubs starter Tsuyoshi Wada.

Gordon led off with a bunt single but was picked off attempting to steal for the first out. That play loomed large as Puig and first baseman Adrian Gonzalez followed with singles to put runners on the corners.

Wada was able to escape by getting right fielder Matt Kemp to strike out swinging and then caught shortstop Hanley Ramirez looking at a called strike three to end the inning.

Baserunning issues surfaced again in the fifth inning. After left fielder Scott Van Slyke led off with an infield single, third baseman Juan Uribe followed with a drive off the left field wall. Uribe went into a home run trot before kicking it into gear and was thrown out at second as Van Slyke cruised into third.

The next batter, catcher A.J. Ellis, cut the deficit in half with an RBI groundout.

The Cubs added two runs in the bottom of the fifth to stretch the lead to 4-1.

Wada gave up one run on five hits in five innings.

“(The victory) is pretty big because by the fifth inning, it didn’t look very good,” Greinke said. “To pull it out is almost like stealing a win.”

Each of the first five batters in the Cubs’ lineup -- left fielder Chris Coghlan, shortstop Javier Baez, third baseman Luis Valbuena, right fielder Jorge Soler and center fielder Ryan Kalish -- collected two hits.

NOTES: Dodgers SS Hanley Ramirez was back in the lineup Thursday night after missing a couple of games with a right elbow strain. “This thing just popped up out of the blue,” manager Don Mattingly said. “We’ll just see how he responds.” ... LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu was expected to rejoin the Dodgers at some point Thursday, but he ran into travel troubles getting to Chicago. The Dodgers aren’t sure when Ryu might rejoin the rotation. ... Cubs RHP Edwin Jackson (6-14, 6.09 ERA), who has been on the disabled list since Aug. 21 with a right lat strain, will return Friday to face Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (19-3, 1.70).