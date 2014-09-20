Coghlan leads Cubs’ comeback over Dodgers

CHICAGO -- Chicago Cubs left fielder Chris Coghlan wore eye black on his temples and shaving cream in his hair as he stood in front of his locker Saturday.

The latter was thanks to teammate Anthony Rizzo, who smeared shaving cream in Coghlan’s face to celebrate the Cubs’ 8-7 comeback win against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Coghlan went 4-for-4 and hit a pair of home runs to lift the Cubs (69-86), who scored four runs in the seventh and two in the eighth to erase a five-run deficit against the Dodgers (88-67).

Dodgers right-handed reliever Brian Wilson (2-4) drew the loss after surrendering three hits and two runs in two-thirds of an inning. Coghlan drove Wilson’s 1-2 pitch into the right field bleachers, capping off a performance that included a leadoff home run in the first, a single in the third, a double in the fifth and a walk in the seventh.

“It’s definitely one of those days where just everything goes right,” Coghlan said. “Sometimes, I guess, if you play enough, you’ll have those days where the wind’s blowing out and you’ll hit some balls in the air, and you’ll find holes wherever they are. I was just grateful to contribute.”

Wilson and fellow Dodgers reliever J.P. Howell each said they deserved blame for the loss. They combined to allow six runs after right-handed starter Roberto Hernandez allowed two runs in four-plus innings.

“I was bad and they were good,” said Howell, who was tagged with four runs in the seventh.

But it was Wilson who coughed up the lead in the eighth.

“This is 100 percent my fault,” Wilson said. “I am the one to blame for this game. That’s not a pitch that I will miss again.”

Cubs right-handed reliever Justin Grimm (5-2) earned the win with a scoreless eighth inning. The Cubs’ bullpen combined to allow one run in 6 2/3 innings after the Dodgers chased left-handed starter Felix Doubront in the third.

“I think they just took it upon themselves to keep grinding it out, and the relief corps kept us in,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “You never want to have the position that, in this particular instance, your starter is knocked out so soon, but nobody wavered in the dugout. They just kept playing.”

Each of the Dodgers’ top seven hitters in the lineup reached base against Doubront, but none delivered more damage than Adrian Gonzalez. The first baseman clubbed his 24th and 25th home runs of the season for his 17th career multi-home run game and his second this month. His five RBIs increased his league-leading total to 111.

Gonzalez gave the Dodgers the lead in the first when he turned on a low, inside pitch for a towering two-run home run into the right field bleachers. Gonzalez’s home run also scored center fielder Yasiel Puig, who finished 2-for-4 and made a spectacular diving catch in the fifth.

The Cubs sliced the Dodgers’ lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the first on Coghlan’s leadoff home run, but Hernandez escaped trouble with two on in the first by retiring Cubs center fielder Arismendy Alcantara.

In the third, the Dodgers added to their lead with the top of their lineup. Shortstop Dee Gordon singled and swiped his league-leading 64th stolen base, Puig walked, and Gonzalez drove Doubront’s first pitch beyond the ivy in left-center field for a three-run shot. Left fielder Scott Van Slyke chased Doubront four batters later with a double off of the wall that drove in right fielder Matt Kemp to make it 6-1.

In the fourth, Cubs second baseman Logan Watkins scored third baseman Luis Valbuena on a double down the left field line to cut the Dodgers’ lead to 6-2.

Van Slyke increased the Dodgers’ lead to 7-2 with a sacrifice fly in the seventh before the Cubs rallied. Rizzo hit a run-scoring single in the seventh to make it 7-3, and Alcantara followed up with a three-run home run to pull the Cubs within one.

Cubs closer Hector Rondon retired the side in the ninth for his 26th save.

Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said the Cubs’ deep stable of young hitting prospects could make them a tough opponent for seasons to come.

“You see a club that’s on the move,” Mattingly said.

NOTES: The Dodgers announced that veteran RHP Jamey Wright would start Sunday’s series finale against the Cubs. ... Dodgers 3B Juan Uribe was not in the starting lineup because of a nagging groin injury after a “misstep” during Friday’s game, manager Don Mattingly said. Uribe is expected to return to the lineup Sunday. ... Cubs C Wellington Castillo was not in the starting lineup because of bruised left ribs, but manager Rick Renteria said Castillo was available to play off the bench. ... Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo started back-to-back games for the first time since returning Monday from a back injury that sidelined him for three weeks. ... Dodgers RHP Hyun-Jin Ryu threw off a flat surface before Saturday’s game as the first step in his return from a sore left shoulder. Ryu’s return date remains uncertain. “If it goes well, then he’ll just continue to ramp up a little bit,” Mattingly said. “See if there’s any pain. Kind of push the intensity.”