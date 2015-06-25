Bullpen carries Dodgers past Cubs

CHICAGO -- Los Angeles Dodgers manager Don Mattingly opted for caution when he pulled right-hander Mike Bolsinger with two outs in the fifth inning Wednesday.

The Dodgers had a two-run lead, and Bolsinger said he felt strong. However, Mattingly called on reliever J.P. Howell, who closed out the inning and eventually got the win in a 5-2 decision over the Chicago Cubs.

Bolsinger departed with a 4-2 advantage but ended with his third no-decision of the season.

“(He) was pretty good early. and then it seemed like the wheels started falling off,” Mattingly said. “J.P. came in and got some big outs for us, and then everyone kind of followed suit.”

First baseman Adrian Gonzalez and third baseman Justin Turner homered early as the Dodgers (40-33) snapped a two-game losing streak.

Los Angeles never trailed after a second-inning solo homer from Gonzalez opened the scoring, and they padded the lead in the third with Turner’s three-run shot.

Howell (3-1) worked 1 1/3 innings and was among five Dodgers relievers who combined to shut out the Cubs.

Right-hander Kenley Jansen gave up one hit in the ninth on the way to his 10th save.

“We went through some tough sections of their lineup,” Mattingly said. “It was one of those nights where you’re never really that comfortable even in the ninth.”

The Cubs (39-31) saw a four-game winning streak end as right-hander Kyle Hendricks (2-4) allowed four runs on four hits in five innings.

The Dodgers added a single run in the eighth as center fielder Joc Pederson singled to right off Cubs right-hander Edwin Jackson, scoring left fielder Scott Van Slyke for a 5-2 lead.

Gonzalez gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead with his leadoff home run off Hendricks in the second inning. The homer, Gonzalez’s 13th of the season, came on a 3-1 pitch and landed in the left field bleachers.

Turner launched a three-run homer to left with two outs the third to open a 4-0 lead. He sent Hendricks’ 3-1 pitch to the bleachers, scoring Bolsinger and center fielder Joc Pederson.

“Early on, the counts weren’t good and the pitches just weren’t as sharp,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said of Hendricks. “He got through it. The three-run homer was what really hurt, but the big blow was the double by the pitcher with two strikes. That’s the pitch you’d like to have back.”

The Cubs got on the board in the fifth as pinch hitter Mike Baxter led off with a single to shallow center and came home on second baseman Addison Russell’s double into the left field corner.

Russell moved to third on right fielder Chris Denorfia’s single and scored as first baseman Anthony Rizzo grounded into a double play, cutting the deficit to 4-2.

“I felt more comfortable giving up that run and getting a double play because we’re still leading 4-2,” Bolsinger said. “The win’s important. I don’t care (if it is) next to my name or not.”

Bollinger left the game after issuing a walk to Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant with two outs in the fifth. Howell struck out Cubs catcher Miguel Montero to end the inning.

Bolsinger gave up two runs and six hits while striking out six and walking two. He also collected his first career extra-base hit, a third-inning double.

The game ended on a controversial tag at second of Denorfia, who singled to left and kept running in a bid to take second.

Van Slyke fired to second baseman Enrique Hernandez, who tagged Denorfia for the apparent third out. However, it wasn’t a game-ender until replay officials confirmed it after a lengthy review.

“I cannot believe the conclusion,” Maddon said. “I wish that whomever made that call could have been at Wrigley Field and look at our big screen if they wanted to see something definitive. ... It makes zero sense to me whatsoever.”

NOTES: Dodger RF Yasiel Puig was a last-second lineup scratch due to an open callus on his left hand. OF Alex Guerrero took over in left field, and Andre Ethier switched from left to right. ... Wednesday marked the 60th anniversary of Dodgers LHP Sandy Koufax’s big league debut in 1955. He struck out two in two innings of scoreless relief at Milwaukee. ... Los Angles RHP Carlos Frias (4-5, 4.68 ERA) will start against Chicago for the first time in his career in Thursday’s series finale. LHP Jon Lester (4-5, 3.80 ERA) will start against the Dodgers for just the second time. ... LHP Travis Wood has a 1.65 ERA and 2-1 record 12 relief appearances since transitioning from the Cubs’ rotation to the bullpen in mid-May. He picked up a win Monday. ... Chicago LF Chris Coghlan extended his consecutive-game-appearance streak to 134. His streak, the longest active run in the majors, started July 23, 2014.