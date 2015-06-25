Frias, Dodgers shut out Cubs

CHICAGO -- Carlos Frias shook off the aftereffects of flu to deliver five solid innings and help set up the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 4-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

Frias (5-5) got an assist from his bullpen as four pitchers worked the final four innings to complete a shutout as the Dodgers won their second straight and salvaged a split in the four-game series.

“The first day we came I felt really bad,” Frias said. “For a day and a half I got dehydrated and (was) throwing up and my body slowed down. I thought I could go deep in the game, but I did my best.”

The Dodgers (41-33) gave Frias some early run support, with two apiece in the first and second innings on Cubs left-hander Jon Lester.

Lester (4-6) worked just four innings and suffered his fourth loss in his last six starts.

He fell behind on several batters in the first two innings as the Dodgers did the bulk of their damage.

“Physically I felt fine,” he said, “(but) obviously I didn’t have great location today so it’s hard to pitch when you’re (at) Ball 1, Ball 2 all the time, especially against a good lineup.”

The loss was the second straight for the Cubs (39-32), who also used five pitchers Thursday.

Lester loaded the bases with one out in the first, and second baseman Howie Kendrick’s double down the right-field line scored shortstop Jimmy Rollins and first baseman Justin Turner to give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead.

In the second, center fielder Enrique Hernandez tripled over the head of Cubs center fielder Chris Denorfia to drive in Frias for a 3-0 lead. Rollins’ hit to center sent Hernandez home for a 4-0 lead.

Lester departed after four innings -- his shortest outing of the season -- in favor of right-hander Edwin Jackson. Lester allowed four hits and four runs while walking four and striking out five.

“Jon didn’t have his best; it really came down to fastball command,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “He just didn’t have that going on; and, of course, if you don’t have that, nothing else plays well off of that.”

Frias worked five innings before being pulled for a pinch hitter. He gave up seven hits, walked three and matched a season high with seven strikeouts.

“It looked like he just ran out of gas today,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “I would have sent him back out the way he was throwing, but he kind of hit the wall physically. And to be able to get to Jon (Lester) there early and put some pressure on them offensively was good for us.”

It was Frias’ first career start and third appearance against the Cubs after two relief stints in September 2014.

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo went 3-for-4 with two doubles. Rollins had two hits and an RBI and scored once for the Dodgers.

NOTES: Dodgers draftee Josh Sborz was named Most Outstanding Player at the College World Series on Wednesday after going 3-0 with a save to help Virginia to the NCAA title. ... RHP Brandon League had another successful rehab outing Wednesday, allowing one hit and striking out one in two scoreless innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City. ... The Dodgers will continue a 10-game, cross-country trip Friday in Miami as LHP Brett Anderson (3-4, 3.29 ERA) will meet the Marlins’ Justin Nicolino (1-0, 0.00). ... LHP J.P. Howell, Wednesday’s winner after working 1 1/3 innings, hasn’t given up an earned run since April 10 at Arizona and leads NL relievers with a 0.42 ERA. ... The Cubs’ Class A Myrtle Beach affiliate (41-28) opened second-half play Thursday after winning the Southern Division first-half championship by 3 1/2 games. ... The Cubs will open a six-game, seven-day trip Friday in St. Louis. RHP Jake Arrieta (7-5, 3.07) will go up against Cardinals RHP John Lackey (6-4, 3.41) in the series opener. ... After 70 games Wednesday, the Cubs were 39-31 and in contention for the postseason. At the same point in 2014 they were 30-40, 12 1/2 games out of first place in the NL Central.