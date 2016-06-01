Dodgers one-hit Cubs, end Arrieta's streak

CHICAGO -- A pitcher's duel between Scott Kazmir and Jake Arrieta ended in a draw Tuesday.

But the Los Angeles Dodgers' 5-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs seemed satisfying enough for the Kazmir, the left-hander who went toe-to-toe against the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner.

"Jake is obviously one of the best pitchers in baseball," said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. "For Kaz to rise to the occasion and be the veteran that he is, he gave us a huge outing and matched Jake pitch-for-pitch and we just followed his lead."

Three Los Angeles pitchers combined on a one-hitter.

Dodgers right-hander Joe Blanton (3-2) worked two perfect innings and struck out three. Adam Liberatore retired all three batters he faced to seal the win.

Kazmir allowed just one hit and a walk while striking out seven, but didn't figure in the decision.

"I felt like early on I ran into a little trouble and then locked in after I had a hit batter (in the bottom of the first)," Kazmir said. "After that I really locked in and was able to get ahead of guys."

Arrieta, who threw seven shutout innings, also had no decision, ending his 23-game win streak, dating back to July. The streak matched the mark set by Kris Medlen with the Atlanta Braves from 2010-12 and bested Hall of Famers Whitey Ford and Carl Hubbell, who shared the mark of 22.

After the game, Arrieta tipped his cap to Kazmir and the Dodgers.

"I don't know if I got out dueled (but) he was good," Arrieta said. "Good changeup, good fastball and kept us off balance. He came out ready to go and pitched a hell of a game."

Adrian Gonzalez's eighth-inning single broke a scoreless tie, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled from there to the victory that evened the current series at a game apiece.

Chicago reliever Clayton Richard (0-1) faced three batters and gave up three consecutive base hits in the eighth, including Gonzalez's RBI single.

Cubs reliever Adam Warren replaced Richard and reloaded the bases by walking Trayce Thompson with one out. Howie Kendrick sent a deep sacrifice fly to right to bring home Corey Seager from third to make it 2-0.

Warren gave up two more hits in the ninth before departing. Seager launched a three-run homer off Trevor Cahill with one out -- his ninth of the season -- as the lead ballooned to 5-0.

The Cubs (35-15) saw a six-game winning streak snapped, while the Dodgers (28-25) won their third in four games.

Arrieta allowed two hits, struck out eight and walked four. He no-hit the Dodgers on Aug. 20, 2015, at Dodger Stadium, the last time he faced them.

A one-out, third-inning single by Dexter Fowler was the Cubs' lone hit.

Seager had three hits for Los Angeles, and Gonzalez had two.

Hopes for another Arrieta no-hitter against the Dodgers ended quickly as the game's third batter -- Gonzalez -- laced a two-out single to center in the first.

In the second, Cubs catcher Miguel Montero committed back-to-back errors that put Dodger runners on first and second with two out. Montero missed the pickup on a Yasmani Grandal bunt and then sent a pickoff throw to second into center field.

Arrieta shut down that threat by striking out Carl Crawford. He then gave up another hit in the third -- Seager's two-out single that bounced past second baseman Ben Zobrist into right.

"Jake was really good, had really good command, just got away from hit a little bit at the end when he walked a couple of guys," said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. "(He had) really good stuff, good fastball. Great movement. He had a tremendous night. It's unfortunate we couldn't get a run."

NOTES: Heavy rains hit much of the Chicago area on Tuesday but mostly avoided Wrigley Field. Light precipitation at the park ended about one-half hour before the scheduled first pitch, resulting in just a 25-minute delay. ... Dodgers OF Yasiel Puig was a late lineup scratch with a sore left hamstring, replaced by Carl Crawford. ... Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after the game and LHP Alex Wood is bound for the disabled list with an apparent left elbow injury and will be evaluated this week in Los Angeles. The Dodgers will recall LHP Julio Urias, 19, for his second major league start. ... Los Angeles rookie RF Trayce Thompson was back in the lineup on Tuesday after missing two games due to back spasms. ... Cubs CF Dexter Fowler was back in his accustomed leadoff spot after missing Monday's game because of a sore heel. ... Cubs manager Joe Maddon said he expects RHP Jason Hammel to make his next start despite leaving after just two innings on Monday with a right hamstring cramp. ... Dodgers RHP Mike Bolsinger (1-1, 4.50 ERA) opposes LHP Jon Lester (5-3, 2.93 ERA) on Wednesday. The series concludes Thursday with an afternoon game.