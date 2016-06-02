Lester leads Cubs past Dodgers

CHICAGO -- Manager Joe Maddon said it was Jon Lester's best game as a Chicago Cub.

But the ace left-hander shrugged off Maddon's assessment but couldn't find much fault in a complete game effort in Chicago's 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

"It was good, we won, that's all that matters," said Lester (6-3), who captured his second straight victory. "I don't want to put anything on best start I've had here, but that one was pretty good."

Lester gave up one early run and very little else in a season-high nine-inning, 113-pitch outing, his 13th career complete game and first since a 2-1 victory over the Pirates on Sept. 15, 2015.

"Lester did what he's always done," said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. "He was down in the zone and he was pitching to both sides of the plate and really -- if you look at the at-bats -- we really didn't square up tonight."

Lester gave up a leadoff home run to Enrique Hernandez then limited the Dodgers to three hits while striking out 10 and walking none.

The Cubs (36-15) bounced back from Tuesday's 5-0 loss to the Dodgers and have now won seven of their last eight. Chicago has taken two of three from Los Angeles entering Thursday's series finale.

Starter Mike Bolsinger (1-2) worked five innings for the Dodgers (28-26). He allowed two runs on two hits, struck out six and walked a pair. He also hit two batters.

"Mike obviously wasn't sharp tonight and didn't have the feel of the fastball or his breaking ball," Roberts said, "but I tip my hat to he and (catcher) A.J. (Ellis) and they got Mike through five innings and gave us a chance to win. When you don't have your best stuff and give your team a chance, that's all you can ask."

Hernandez gave the Dodgers a lead on the game's second pitch, sending Lester's 1-0 offering to left for a solo home run

The lead did not last as the Cubs shook off Tuesday's one-hit doldrums.

Kris Bryant put the Cubs ahead 2-1 lead in the third and took over the team lead with his 12th home run of the season. Bryant sent Bolsinger's 1-0 pitch to center field with one out and scored Dexter Fowler.

The Dodgers' Trayce Thompson stretched a single into a two-base hit with two out in the fourth, but stayed put when Joc Pederson grounded to first to end the inning.

Lester finished off the Dodgers in the ninth by getting Justin Turner and Corey Seager to ground out to shortstop Addison Russell. He then put an exclamation point on the effort with a game-ending strikeout of Howie Kendrick.

"Obviously I know in that situation -- a one-run game -- I'm basically hitter-to-hitter," Lester said. "Got a couple of good ground balls to Addy and I was able to get Howie Kendrick out -- four times tonight which is an anomaly for me."

NOTES: When three Dodgers pitchers held the Cubs to one hit on Tuesday, it marked the first time that three consecutive games between teams resulted in one-hitters. Los Angeles had one hit in Tuesday's series opener and was no-hit by Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta in the previous meeting last year. ... 1B Anthony Rizzo leads all NL players in All-Star voting. He is among five Cubs leading at their positions according to early tallies announced Wednesday. Other Cubs leaders are 2B Ben Zobrist, 3B Kris Bryant, SS Addison Russell and OF Dexter Fowler. ... 1B Adrian Gonzalez is third in NL voting, the only Dodger among the leaders. ... The Cubs wrapped up May with an 18-10 record, tied for fifth-most wins in franchise victory for the month. ... Thursday's series finale features Dodgers rookie LHP Julio Urias (0-0, 10.13 ERA) making his second big league appearance. The Cubs counter with RHP Kyle Hendricks (3-4, 2.93 ERA).