Cubs rough up Dodgers' rookie hurler

CHICAGO -- Kyle Hendricks and Javier Baez may be less-heralded Chicago Cubs but their Thursday productions compared favorably with the team's biggest stars.

Hendricks, an increasingly sturdy right-hander, allowed just two runs on three hits and struck out six in an eight-inning outing as the Cubs beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-2.

Baez, meanwhile, went 2-for-4 with a home run plus a pair of spectacular defensive plays in a spot start as the Cubs captured three wins in the four-game series.

"I've been throwing the ball better, mixing up speeds well," said Hendricks, who pitched nine innings in his previous start after averaging just over five innings apiece in other 2016 appearances. "When you go deep into a game once or twice then you learn how to do it."

The Cubs (37-15) smacked three home runs off Dodgers rookie phenom Julio Urias and never looked back en route to their second straight win.

Baez, subbing at second base for Ben Zobrist, hammered a two-run homer to left in the fourth inning and closed with three RBI. In the field he had a perfectly-timed catch of a liner and followed later with alert pickup on a slow roller that he flipped for another out.

"He has a knack for the spectacular," said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. "He had himself a wonderful day and then the homer. That was a big play in the game."

Chicago has won eight of its last nine. Los Angeles (28-27) has dropped two straight and three of its last four.

Urias, who gave up three runs on five hits against the Mets in a 2 2/3 inning major league debut on May 27, lasted longer but was hit harder on Thursday.

Urias (0-1) allowed up six runs on eight hits over five innings against the Cubs, including three home runs. He struck out four and walked one.

"Every day he takes the mound up here it's a learning lesson," said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. "He left a few balls up and they made him pay. Gave up three home runs. When you elevate in the strike zone there's damage to be had.

"(But) Julio is continuing to learn and threw the ball well early on."

The Cubs claimed a 2-0 lead in the second as Anthony Rizzo walked and Jorge Soler singled to open the inning.

Baez sliced a single to center to score Rizzo from second and a Joc Pederson throwing error left Soler on third and Baez at second. Soler scored on Miguel Montero's one-out sacrifice grounder.

Baez struck again in the fourth, this time with a one-out, two-run homer to left that also brought home Soler for a 4-0 lead. Baez's third home run of the season came on an 0-1 pitch from Urias.

The Dodgers got one run back in the fifth inning on Trayce Thompson's solo home run to left center. Thompson's eighth homer of the year came on an 0-2 count with one out.

That was a critical juncture for Hendricks.

"After he gave up the homer he got right back in there, he didn't give up anything else and made quality pitches right after that," Maddon said.

The Cubs slammed back-to-back solo home runs in the fifth to open a 6-1 lead.

Jason Heyward hit his second home run of the season -- and first since May 17 -- when he launched the one-out shot to right.

Kris Bryant came up next and sent a Urias first pitch to left for his team-leading 13th home run of the season and second in two days.

Urias completed the inning with a groundout and strikeout and then was done for the day.

The Dodgers added a second run in the sixth on Corey Seager's one-out sacrifice fly that scored pinch hitter Enrique Hernandez, who batted for Urias.

Rizzo whacked the Cubs' fourth homer in the eighth -- his 12th of the season. The bases-empty leadoff shot came off Dodgers reliever J.P. Howell.

The Cubs and Dodgers meet again in a three-game series between Aug. 26-28.

NOTES: With the close of a seven-game road trip, the Dodgers return to Los Angeles for a six-game homestand opening Friday against the Atlanta Braves. The Dodgers send RHP Kenta Maeda (4-3, 3.00 ERA) against Braves RHP Julio Teheran (1-5, 2.77 ERA). ... LHP Alex Wood (left posterior elbow impingement) is the 15th different player placed on the disabled list by the Dodgers this season. ... Rookie SS Corey Seager finished May with a .301 average, six doubles, seven homers and 15 RBI in 28 games. ... The Cubs' current 10-game homestand continues with Friday's opener of a three-game weekend series with the Diamondbacks. Chicago RHP John Lackey (5-2, 3.16 ERA) goes against Arizona RHP Archie Bradley (2-0, 6.11 ERA). ... C Miguel Montero went 0-for-3 and still needs two hits to reach 900 for his career. ... 2B Ben Zobrist had Thursday off after striking out four times over the last two games.