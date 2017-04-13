Toles hits, runs Dodgers past Cubs

CHICAGO -- A tricky easterly wind did batters no favors Wednesday, but Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Andrew Toles still found a way to deliver.

A leadoff home run by Toles in the first inning and his hustle in the ninth helped provide a second run as the Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs 2-0 at Wrigley Field.

Toles' second homer of the year gave Los Angeles the lead. He took Cubs right-hander John Lackey's third pitch into the right field bleachers for his first career game-opening homer.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts didn't foresee long balls bound for the bleachers Wednesday.

"During batting practice there were some balls squared up to right field and they weren't going anywhere," Roberts said. "But Toles, he's got some strength in there and the trajectory was good and he squared it up. It proved to be the difference."

Dodgers starter Brandon McCarthy (2-0) worked six strong innings, and three relievers contributed to the Dodgers' first shutout of the season.

"There were a couple of starts last year when he was really electric, but I just really liked the way he was in attack mode," Roberts said. "From the first pitch (McCarthy) was going after them."

Toles helped the Dodgers get another run when he reached first base on dropped third strike in the ninth.

Chase Utley, who started the inning with a walk against Hector Rondon, scored on the play when the throw from catcher Willson Contreras went past first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

"Chase had a tough night at the plate," Roberts said. "But (he found) a way to get a walk, got a good lead and ran as hard as he could all the way to third and allowed himself to score."

McCarthy (2-0) allowed four hits and three walks while striking out four.

Relievers Ross Stripling, Luis Avilan and Kenley Jansen combined to work the final three innings.

Lackey (1-1) allowed one run on four hits and struck out 10 in six innings.

"Lackey settled in and pitched an outstanding game and our bullpen was very good again," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "They just pitched a little bit better than we did tonight."

Stripling entered in the seventh and worked 1 2/3 innings before Avilan closed down the eighth. Jansen faced four batters in the ninth for his second save of the season.

The Dodgers tried for an insurance run in the eighth, loading the bases with one out in on Cubs reliever Mike Montgomery. But pinch hitter Justin Turner ended the threat by bouncing into an inning-ending double play.

The Cubs earlier had long drives by Contreras and Rizzo but both stayed in the park.

"That's part of the game here," Maddon said. "Both hit the ball extremely well, it just didn't play in our direction."

The Cubs concluded 2016 championship celebrations with a pregame ceremony on Wednesday as players, coaches and Maddon were presented with oversized World Series rings featuring 14-carat white gold and 214 diamonds apiece. The ceremony was attended by commissioner Rob Manfred.

Wednesday's conditions were clear but cold and breezy with wind chills in the upper 30s at first pitch.

NOTES: Dodgers OF Franklin Gutierrez was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday after straining his left hamstring the previous night. Filling the roster spot is OF Trayce Thompson, called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Thompson was 0-for-10 so far in Triple-A through four games and struck out in a pinch hit appearance Wednesday. ... The Dodgers send LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-1, 3.86 ERA) against LHP Brett Anderson (0-0, 1.59 ERA) in Thursday's series finale as Anderson faces his former team for the first time. ... After Wednesday's World Series ring ceremony completed the round of celebrations, now the Cubs settle into a regular-season routine. "I think our guys strike the balance extremely well," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "After tonight, symbolically we'll be able to move on without any goodies going on." ... The Hollywood Reporter said Wednesday that Cubs stars Kris Bryant and Jake Arrieta will appear in the NBC-TV series "Chicago Fire," scheduled to air May 16.