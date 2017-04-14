EditorsNote: resending to ensure delivery to all clients

Rizzo, Russell power Cubs past Dodgers

CHICAGO -- In future outings, Brett Anderson said he wants more consistency and to pitch deeper than he did on Thursday.

If the Chicago Cubs left-hander lacked consistency, he compensated with the right stuff when it counted in a five-inning shutout effort in a 4-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"With the lack of stuff that I had, I was (still) able make some quality pitches when I had to," said Anderson, who faced his former team for the first time. "Obviously, I want to be more economical and more efficient, which is kind of my forte.

"But anytime you throw up a zero you've got to be pleased with it."

Anthony Rizzo and Addison Russell each slugged solo homers while Anderson scattered three hits over five innings and worked out of two jams as Cubs (6-3) took two of three from the Dodgers and claimed their third straight series triumph.

Anderson (1-0) struck out two and walked four in his second start and Wrigley Field debut.

Chicago has now won four of its last five while Los Angeles (5-5) dropped four of its last six.

Rizzo opened a 1-0 lead with his first homer of the season, a blast into the right-field bleachers off left-handed starter Hyun-Jin Ryu's 2-1 pitch with two gone in the first inning. It was his first regular-season homer since Sept. 28, 2016 against the Pirates.

"It always feels good to get that first one out of the way so you can relax little bit," Rizzo said.

Los Angeles manager Dave Robert said he could see that Anderson was struggling at times and tried to capitalize.

"Brett didn't have his best stuff and the fourth-fifth innings we had a couple of opportunities to scratch a couple of runs across, but we didn't get that big hit," he said.

The Dodgers threatened with runners on second and third with two out the fourth, but Anderson preserved the shutout by coaxing Trayce Thompson into an inning-ending grounder to Russell at shortstop.

Russell then doubled the Cubs' lead in the bottom of the inning, sending Ryu's 2-0 pitch out of the park onto Waveland Ave. for his first homer of the season and a 2-0 edge.

Anderson faced bases loaded with two out in the fifth after walking Ryu and Justin Turner and giving up a single to Corey Seager. But the threat ended when Yasiel Puig popped out in foul territory near first base.

"I think there's a little bit of trying to do too much with runners in scoring position," said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. "If you look at aggressiveness in the count, we're a little bit more aggressive with balls out of the zone and expanding a title too much.

"I think it's a little bit of guys wanting to do too much."

Kyle Schwarber made it 3-0 with an infield single that scored Javier Baez from second with none out while pinch hitter Jon Jay, who had earlier reached after being hit by a pitch, took second.

Rizzo, who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, singled in Jay for a 4-0 lead. Schwarber's bid to score was denied on a throw from left fielder Enrique Hernandez to catcher Yasmani Grandal, who tagged Schwarber.

Ryu (0-2) departed after that for reliever Josh Fields. Ryu worked 4 2/3 innings and allowed four earned runs on six hits, struck out two and walked five.

Ryu made his second start of the season and just his third since 2014 after sitting out 2015 and part of 2016 following left shoulder surgery. He went back on the disabled list last July with elbow tendonitis and did not return.

NOTES -- LHP Clayton Kershaw (1-1, 3.46 ERA) makes his third start of the season on Friday as the Dodgers come home for a four-game series against Arizona. The Diamondbacks send RHP Zach Greinke (1-0, 2.31 ERA) to the mound. ... Dodgers RF Yasiel Puig feels right at home at Wrigley Field with a .383 average over 14 regular-season games, including 13 runs, three doubles, a triple, six RBIs and seven multi-hit games. ... Chicago's homestead continues with three weekend day games against the Pittsburgh Pirates starting Friday. Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks (1-0, 6.00 ERA) hopes to extend his 15-inning scoreless streak against the Pirates. ... Pittsburgh counters with RHP Gerrit Cole (0-1, 6.55 ERA), who is coming off an injury-plagued 2016 season. ... Wednesday's 2-0 loss to the Dodgers was the first time the Cubs were shut out at Wrigley Field since May 31, 2016, also against Los Angeles.