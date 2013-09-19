Preview: Dodgers at Diamondbacks

After squandering their first chance to celebrate, the Los Angeles Dodgers look to cash in on their second opportunity to capture a division title when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks for the finale of their four-game series Thursday afternoon. Los Angeles set itself up to clinch the National League West on Wednesday by posting a 9-3 victory the previous night to even the set at one win apiece. But the Dodgers were unable to seal the deal, suffering a 9-4 loss that kept their magic number at two.

Arizona nearly blew a four-run lead before erupting for five runs in the eighth inning to put the game away. Paul Goldschmidt strengthened his MVP chances by belting his NL-leading 34th home run and Adam Eaton drove in three runs as the Diamondbacks registered their fourth win in five contests. Los Angeles, which owns a 9 1/2-game lead over second-place Arizona, has lost five of six.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Ricky Nolasco (13-10, 3.36 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Wade Miley (10-10, 3.70)

Nolasco had his seven-game winning streak snapped Saturday, when he was tagged for seven runs - five earned - on seven hits and three walks in just 1 1/3 innings against San Francisco. The 30-year-old allowed a total of seven runs over his previous six starts and had not yielded more than three in his first 12 outings with Los Angeles. Nolasco, who is 8-2 with a 2.63 ERA since joining the Dodgers, is 8-2 lifetime and 3-0 this season against the Diamondbacks.

Miley halted his six-start winless streak Saturday, limiting Colorado to two runs in 6 1/3 innings. The 26-year-old had not posted a victory since capturing three in a row from July 25-Aug. 6. Miley is 3-1 lifetime against the Dodgers, including a triumph at Los Angeles on May 8 in which he allowed two runs in 7 2/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nolasco has posted a 0.83 ERA with 22 strikeouts over 21 2/3 innings in three starts against Arizona this year.

2. Miley is the second left-hander in franchise history to reach double digits in victories in back-to-back seasons.

3. Goldschmidt who moved one homer ahead of Pittsburgh’s Pedro Alvarez, also leads the NL with 118 RBIs.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Dodgers 3