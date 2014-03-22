Preview: Dodgers at Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers began the defense of the 2013 National League West title with an opening day victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Sydney, Australia. The Dodgers will try to make it a two-game sweep when they visit the Diamondbacks in Sydney again Saturday. Scott Van Slyke belted a two-run homer and Clayton Kershaw tossed 6 2/3 strong innings in the 3-1 opening day triumph.

Arizona and Los Angeles kept their starters on pitch counts in the opener and expect to do the same in the second as both teams prepare for games more than a week away in the United States. The lineups don’t look completely opening day-ready, either, and Van Slyke might not have even been playing in the opener if Carl Crawford had not been left behind awaiting the birth of a child. The bullpens both looked in midseason form, however, combining for 6 1/3 scoreless frames.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SportsNet Los Angeles, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Hyun-Jin Ryu (2013: 14-8, 3.00 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Trevor Cahill (2013: 8-10, 3.99)

Ryu was bumped up to the No. 2 spot in the rotation when Zack Greinke suffered a strained calf and was held back in the U.S. Ryu allowed three or fewer runs in 10 of his last 11 regular-season starts during his 2013 rookie campaign. The 26-year-old made five of his 30 starts against Arizona and posted a 2-1 record with a 4.65 ERA.

Cahill found himself with a surprise Australia start when projected opening day starter Patrick Corbin was lost to an elbow injury. The 26-year-old Cahill ended his 2013 in promising fashion as well with eight straight outings of three earned runs or fewer but went seven innings only once in that span. He lasted 5 1/3 innings against Los Angeles on Sept. 16 but surrendered only one run on two hits to earn a win.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez is 9-for-20 with a home run in his career against Cahill.

2. LF Mark Trumbo drove in Arizona’s run in the opener and added an outfield assist.

3. Los Angeles INF Justin Turner got the first chance to win the second base job and went 1-for-4 with an error.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 8, Diamondbacks 6