Preview: Dodgers at Diamondbacks

Wade Miley looks to stabilize the Arizona Diamondbacks starting rotation Saturday when he faces the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers. Miley has been the lone bright spot in the rotation, which will get a new look Monday when Josh Collmenter moves from the bullpen to replace struggling Randall Delgado. The Diamondbacks fell to a disappointing 4-9 on Friday when Adrian Gonzalez homered and drove in five runs and Hyun-Jin Ryu tossed seven shutout innings in the Dodgers’ 6-0 win.

Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig returned to the starting lineup Friday for the first time in three games after dealing with a sprained left thumb and doubled and scored two runs. Matt Kemp was rested Friday after going 0-for-7 with five strikeouts in his last two games, and he appears headed for a time-share in center field with Andre Ethier, who is batting .222 with one home run. Shortstop Dee Gordon may sit against the left-handed Miley, but the speedster has made a strong impression while batting .405 with five steals.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SNLA (Los Angeles), FSAZ (Arizona)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (2-0, 3.27 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Wade Miley (2-1, 4.05)

Greinke, who is serving as the Dodgers’ No. 1 starter while Clayton Kershaw recovers from a back injury, struck out eight and walked none while yielding two runs last Sunday against the Giants. The 30-year-old has pitched at least five innings while allowing two earned runs or fewer in 14 consecutive starts. Miguel Montero is 4-for-13 with a home run against Greinke, who is 2-3 with a 5.32 ERA in eight career starts against the Diamondbacks.

Miley is coming off a superb all-around performance against Colorado last Sunday, when he allowed two runs over eight innings and also collected a career-high three hits. The 27-year-old has picked up where he left off last season, when he finished by going 6-3 with a 2.67 ERA in his final 17 starts. Kemp is 5-for-12 with two homers against Miley, who is 3-2 with a 3.76 ERA in nine career games (eight starts) against the Dodgers.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Dodgers are 24-6 in Greinke’s 30 starts with the team, and he’s 17-4 over that stretch.

2. Diamondbacks SS Chris Owings is hitless in his last 13 at-bats.

3. Dodgers RHP Chris Withrow has retired 14 hitters in a row since April 1.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 2