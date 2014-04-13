Preview: Dodgers at Diamondbacks

If the Arizona Diamondbacks are ever going to slow down the Los Angeles Dodgers, they might want to start with Adrian Gonzalez. The Dodgers first baseman has homered in three straight games heading into Sunday’s series finale at Chase Field, and he’s batting .344 with four home runs and 10 RBIs during his eight-game hitting streak. Gonzalez also has an extra-base hit in seven consecutive games, the longest streak by a Dodger since Shawn Green’s eight-game run in 2002.

Arizona has been outscored 24-11 while losing its first four games against Los Angeles this season, including two games during the season-opening series in Australia. The Diamondbacks’ starting rotation continues to be a major concern, and manager Kirk Gibson had to use five relievers Saturday after ace Wade Miley lasted just five innings. Josh Collmenter will replace Randall Delgado in the rotation starting Monday, and new addition Randy Wolf could join the mix after several minor-league outings.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Dan Haren (1-0, 0.75 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Trevor Cahill (0-3, 7.90)

Haren has made a strong first impression with his new club, allowing one run with 10 strikeouts and one walk over his first two starts covering 12 innings. “He’s been sharp, what we expected,” manager Don Mattingly told mlb.com. Aaron Hill is 7-for-22 with a home run and five RBIs against the 33-year-old, who is 2-1 with a 2.81 ERA in three career games (two starts) against the Diamondbacks, including seven shutout innings in a 2-0 win last Sept. 28.

Cahill is facing the Dodgers for the second time this season after allowing five runs over four innings on March 22 in Australia. The 26-year-old is battling to keep his spot in the rotation after walking eight batters in his first 13 2/3 innings and failing to pitch past the fourth inning in two of his first three starts. Gonzalez is 9-for-20 with a home run against Cahill, who is 6-1 with a 2.57 ERA in 11 career starts against the Dodgers, including 3-1 with a 2.95 ERA in six home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles has won 11 of its last 14 games against the Diamondbacks.

2. The Diamondbacks have struck out 23 times in the first two games of the series.

3. Dodgers RHP Brian Wilson (elbow) is expected to be activated from the disabled list when eligible on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 7, Diamondbacks 4