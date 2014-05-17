Preview: Dodgers at Diamondbacks

Yasiel Puig is showing no signs of slowing down, and neither are the Los Angeles Dodgers - at least when they face the Arizona Diamondbacks, that is. After belting a solo homer to extend his career-best hitting streak to 15 games, Puig looks to continue his hot hand as Los Angeles vies to win the three-game series when it visits Arizona on Saturday. Puig, who collected three hits in Friday’s 7-0 rout, also is riding seven-game streaks for RBIs and extra-base hits.

As for the Dodgers, they have dominated their National League West rival, winning 15 of the last 19 meetings - and eight of nine this season. In addition to the being outscored 53-28 by Los Angeles this season, the Diamondbacks continually are disappointing their home fans - losing 16-of-20 at Chase Field. Their task won’t get any easier as they try to solve two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw on Saturday.

TV: 8:10 ET, SportsNet (Los Angeles), FSN (Arizona)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (2-0, 1.74 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Chase Anderson (1-0, 1.69)

After winning his first two starts in impressive fashion, Kershaw settled for a no-decision despite striking out nine for the second straight outing. The 26-year-old allowed three runs on seven hits in seven innings versus San Francisco on Sunday. Kershaw improved to 8-6 in his career against Arizona after permitting one run on five hits over 6 2/3 frames in a 3-1 triumph on March 22.

Anderson shined in his major-league debut on Sunday, yielding one run on two hits and striking out six in 5 1/3 innings versus the Chicago White Sox. The 26-year-old did himself a favor by routinely getting ahead in the count, while his lone blemish came when Moises Sierra ripped a one-out homer in the sixth. Anderson enjoyed a 20-inning scoreless streak and owned a 4-2 mark with a 0.69 ERA prior to being recalled from Double-A Mobile.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles OF Scott Van Slyke homered among his two hits, which doubled his total over the previous seven games.

2. Arizona OF Gerardo Parra, who has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 contests, is 7-for-21 lifetime versus Kershaw.

3. The Dodgers have not trailed in any of their six road games this season versus the Diamondbacks.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Diamondbacks 3