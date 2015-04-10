Preview: Dodgers at Diamondbacks

Adrian Gonzalez has accomplished quite a bit during his remarkable career, yet the way he has opened this season makes his four All-Star Game appearances and four Gold Gloves look small by comparison. After becoming the first player in major-league history to hit five home runs through his team’s first three games, Gonzalez and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the road on Friday looking to victimize the team he enjoyed facing more than any other last year in the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2000 draft belted a career-high three home runs in Wednesday’s 7-4 victory over San Diego, allowing him to join Jimmy Wynn (1974) and Carl Furillo (1955) as the only players in team history to homer in each of their first three games. Gonzalez went 10-for-13 with seven runs and seven RBIs during the three-game set and also enjoyed considerable success versus the Diamondbacks, against whom he batted .413 with seven home runs and 25 RBIs in 2014. Arizona began its season by dropping two of three at home to defending World Series champion San Francisco, giving up 37 hits in the series. The Diamondbacks have lost five in a row to the Dodgers, who won the season series 15-4 last year.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Brett Anderson (2014: 1-3, 2.91 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Chase Anderson (2014: 9-7, 4.01)

Brett Anderson’s 2014 campaign was limited to eight starts with Rockies after undergoing surgery to repair a herniated disk in his back last August. The 2006 second-round draft choice of the Diamondbacks was mostly sharp during the exhibition season, going 2-0 with a 2.87 ERA across five outings. Anderson dropped his only career start against the team that drafted him last April after giving up five runs (three earned) and 10 hits over six frames.

Chase Anderson’s rookie season proved to be one of the few bright spots for an Arizona pitching staff that finished second-to-last in the National League in ERA (4.26). The Oklahoma alum tailed off as the season progressed, posting a combined 4.98 ERA in August and September after recording a 3.34 ERA in the two-plus months following his May promotion. New Dodger Yasmani Grandal is 2-for-6 with two homers and five RBIs against Anderson, who went 1-1 with a 4.96 ERA in three starts against Los Angeles last year.

WALK-OFFS

1. Gonzalez is the first NL player since Orlando Cepeda in 1963 to collect three hits or more in each of his team’s first three games.

2. Arizona went 4-for-23 with runners in scoring position against the Giants, including 0-for-8 in Wednesday’s series finale.

3. Diamondbacks pitchers Allen Webster and Derek Eitel, manager Chip Hale and bench coach Glenn Sherlock were ejected during a March 23 spring-training game after Dodgers 3B Justin Turner was twice hit by pitches.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 3