Preview: Dodgers at Diamondbacks

If rookie manager Chip Hale was looking for a clear indication that his Arizona Diamondbacks have improved over last season, he may be getting it with the early success they are enjoying against the Los Angeles Dodgers. After roughing up Clayton Kershaw on Saturday, the Diamondbacks attempt to do the same to another Cy Young Award winner in Zack Greinke on Sunday as they eye a three-game home sweep of the Dodgers.

Paul Goldschmidt continued to haunt Los Angeles with his second homer in as many games, which proved to be all the offense top prospect Archie Bradley needed in his big-league debut as he outdueled Kershaw in a 6-0 victory. A.J. Pollock, Ender Inciarte and Mark Trumbo each had multiple hits and an RBI for Arizona, which has taken the first two meetings with its National League West rival after going 4-15 against them a season ago. The Dodgers managed only two hits against Arizona and have questions to answer at third base after cycling through four players at the hot corner Saturday. The Dodgers lost Justin Turner (hand) and Juan Uribe (hamstring) – both of whom are likely day-to-day – within minutes of each other before turning to Alex Guerrero, who was later lifted for Darwin Barney.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles) FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (0-0, 1.50 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Josh Collmenter (0-1, 7.71)

Greinke allowed a run and two hits in the first inning and nothing more over his final five frames Tuesday, but settled for a no-decision in a 7-3 home loss to San Diego. The two-time All-Star, who went 12-0 with a 1.74 ERA in 15 starts against division opponents a season ago, walked one and struck out four over his 94-pitch outing. Goldschmidt (4-for-17, eight strikeouts) and Trumbo (1-for-9, four strikeouts) have each struggled against Greinke, who went 3-0 with a 1.42 ERA in four starts against the Diamondbacks last year.

Coming off a career-high 11-win season, Collmenter was not sharp in his 5-4 home loss to San Francisco on Monday, giving up five runs (four earned) on 10 hits over 4 2/3 innings. “For me to be successful, I have to throw fastballs where I want them to be. I was throwing them all over the place,” the 29-year-old Michigan native told reporters. Adrian Gonzalez (6-for-10, homer) and Jimmy Rollins (5-for-13) are among several Dodgers who have fared well versus Collmenter, who posted a 1-2 record and 6.87 ERA against Los Angeles in 2014.

WALK-OFFS

1. Greinke is 18-1 with a 1.94 ERA against the NL West since joining the Dodgers in 2013.

2. Goldschmidt is batting .329 with 15 homers and 50 RBIs in 59 career games against Los Angeles.

3. Dodgers RF Yasiel Puig, who went 2-for-17 with six strikeouts over his first four games, is expected to return to the lineup after resting in favor of Andre Ethier on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 7, Diamondbacks 3