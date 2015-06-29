Preview: Dodgers at Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers have allowed just 11 runs during the first seven games of their road trip and look for three more stingy outings when they close the excursion with a set against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The bullpen has been superb as Los Angeles relievers have combined for 12 2/3 scoreless innings over the last five games entering Monday’s series opener.

The Dodgers have won four of those five contests and own a one-game lead over San Francisco in the National League West. Los Angeles right fielder Yasiel Puig walked three times while going 0-for-2 in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Miami in his first start since Tuesday due to an injured left hand. The Dodgers are 7-2 against the Diamondbacks this season - including a three-game sweep in Arizona from June 8-10 - as they have won seven in a row after losing the first two meetings. The Diamondbacks are beginning a seven-game homestand after a 2-4 road trip that ended with Sunday’s 6-4 victory over San Diego.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Mike Bolsinger (4-2, 2.95 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Allen Webster (1-1, 6.46)

Bolsinger is winless over his last three turns after defeating Arizona on June 8. He was stellar in that outing, allowing two runs and three hits over seven innings in his lone outing against the franchise with which he made his major-league debut last season. Bolsinger is 0-1 with a 3.81 ERA in five road starts this season.

Webster won his Arizona debut on June 13 before struggling in his next two starts. He allowed six runs, five hits and five walks over 5 1/3 innings in losing to the Los Angeles Angels on June 18 and gave up five runs (three earned) and six hits in 4 1/3 frames of a no-decision against Colorado on Wednesday. Webster is 7-6 with a 6.28 ERA in 22 major-league appearances (21 starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt is riding a nine-game hitting streak and also has fared well in nine contests against the Dodgers this season, going 15-for-36 with four homers and 10 RBIs.

2. Los Angeles 1B Adrian Gonzalez, who was 6-for-13 in the three-game series against the Marlins, is homerless with one RBI in 34 at-bats against Arizona this season.

3. Arizona C Welington Castillo hit a three-run homer in Sunday’s win - his third blast in his last seven games.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 7, Dodgers 5