Preview: Dodgers at Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers allowed just 11 runs during the first seven games of their 10-game road trip but the Arizona Diamondbacks almost equaled that total in the opener of a three-game set Monday. Arizona pushed across 10 runs over its final four at-bats to produce a 10-6 victory and halt a string of seven straight losses to the Dodgers.

The Diamondbacks had 13 hits in the opener while scoring their most runs since a 14-6 victory over Washington on May 12. First baseman Paul Goldschmidt had two hits and two RBIs to extend hitting streak to 10 games and improved his season totals against Los Angeles to 17-for-40 with 12 RBIs - along with four homers - in 10 games. Los Angeles center fielder Joc Pederson became the third National League rookie to hit 20 homers before July 1 and has one more game to chase down Albert Pujols (21 in 2001) or record-holder Wally Berger (22 in 1930). Dodgers second baseman Howie Kendrick is 8-for-15 with a homer against scheduled Arizona starter Rubby De La Rosa.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Carlos Frias (5-5, 4.31 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Rubby De La Rosa (6-3, 4.69)

Frias went 0-3 during a four-start stretch before defeating the Chicago Cubs in his last turn. He pitched five shutout innings against Chicago and allowed seven hits and three walks to land his second victory in his last nine starts. Frias is 1-0 with a 0.75 ERA in two 2015 starts against the Diamondbacks.

De La Rosa has allowed just two earned runs while going 2-0 in 22 innings over his last three outings. The hot stretch follows two poor outings in which he gave up 16 runs and 19 hits in a 10-inning span, including an outing against the Dodgers in which he was pounded for nine runs and 10 hits in five innings. De La Rosa is 0-2 with a 12.60 ERA in two starts this season against Los Angeles, the organization he pitched for in 2011-12.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers LF Andre Ethier emerged from a 1-for-19 funk to go 3-for-5 with a homer Monday.

2. Arizona LF David Peralta has two hits and two RBIs in the opener and is 10-for-25 over the last seven games.

3. Los Angeles OF Carl Crawford (oblique) is slated to start a rehab assignment at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday but isn’t close to returning to the majors.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 5