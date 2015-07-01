Preview: Dodgers at Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal proved once again to be a thorn in the side of the Arizona Diamondbacks. After a four-RBI outburst in the second of a three-game set between the National League West rivals Tuesday, the first-year catcher of the Dodgers aims to go deep for the third time in as many contests when the division leaders face the host Diamondbacks in the rubber match Wednesday.

Grandal clubbed his 11th home run in Monday’s series-opening 10-6 setback and delivered what ended up being two important insurance runs with a double in the 10th inning of Tuesday’s 6-4 victory. The 26-year-old Cuban backstop went 2-for-4 — including a two-run shot in his first at-bat — in the win, improving his season totals against Arizona to 14-for-34 with five home runs and eight RBIs. The Diamondbacks’ defeat was their 11th in their last 14 meetings and 30th in their last 40 contests in this series. One player who has not struggled over that time is Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who went 2-for-4 in the loss and is batting .340 with 17 homers and 57 RBIs in 68 career games against Los Angeles, with the homer and RBI totals being his best marks against any club.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Brett Anderson (4-4, 3.13 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (2-3, 1.98)

Anderson enjoyed arguably his finest performance as a Dodger on Friday, allowing a run on five hits while fanning a season-high 10 in seven frames en route to a 7-1 victory at Miami. The 27-year-old Texan has yielded two runs or fewer in nine of his 11 turns since the beginning of May, but his worst outing of the year came June 10 versus Arizona when he allowed four runs over five innings in a no-decision. Anderson has enjoyed much success throughout his career against the team that drafted him, struggling only against Goldschmidt (7-for-11, two homers).

Ray faced San Diego for the second time in as many tries Friday, coming away with his second straight setback after permitting three runs (two earned) over six innings. The 23-year-old has dropped three of his last four outings overall, but has been the team’s most effective starter since becoming a fixture in the rotation early last month. Ray took a hard-luck loss — his first defeat of the season — in his first career turn against the Dodgers on June 9, giving up two runs on four hits over 6 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles CF Joc Pederson needs one more homer to break a three-way tie for fifth in club history by a rookie and tie Albert Pujols’ rookie record of 21 before the All-Star Game.

2. The Diamondbacks recalled RHP Matt Stites from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday and optioned RHP Allen Webster to the Aces in a corresponding move.

3. Wednesday marks the Dodgers’ last road game before they begin a 10-game homestand leading into the All-Star break.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 3