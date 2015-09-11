Preview: Dodgers at Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to continue cruising toward their third straight National League West title when they visit the struggling Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday to begin a three-game set. The Dodgers have won 13 of their last 16 contests to open up an 8 1/2-game advantage on second-place San Francisco in the West while Arizona is 5-12 over a 17-game span.

Recently-acquired Chase Utley (12-for-37, eight-game hitting streak) and rookie Corey Seager (9-for-25, four RBIs in seven games since being called up) have given a strong Los Angeles lineup a boost in August. The Dodgers have won nine of the last 10 after dropping the first two games against the Diamondbacks in 2015. Arizona was 62-61 on Aug. 23 before sinking out of the wild-card race, but took two of three against San Francisco earlier in the week. Jarrod Saltalamacchia has homered in back-to-back contests while David Peralta is 10-for-31 during an eight-game hitting streak for the Diamondbacks.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Alex Wood (10-9, 3.51 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (3-11, 3.72)

Wood has pitched very well since being acquired from Atlanta in late July, especially in the last three starts when he permitted three runs over 18 2/3 innings combined with two wins. The 24-year-old Georgia product is 7-5 with a 2.96 ERA in 18 starts on the road. Paul Goldschmidt is 3-for-6 with a homer against Wood, who beat the Diamondbacks with eight innings of one-run ball June 1 while with Atlanta.

Ray has gone winless in his last 10 outings, but has given his team a chance while allowing three runs or fewer runs in five of his past six starts. The 23-year-old Tennessee native received only 10 runs of support in seven appearances since Aug. 1 and boasts 16 strikeouts over 10 2/3 frames in his last two starts. Howie Kendrick is 2-for-5 with a homer versus Ray, who is 0-2 with a 4.26 ERA in two starts against the Dodgers in 2015.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles 1B Adrian Gonzalez has struggled of late with three hits in 27 at-bats over his past eight outings.

2. Goldschmidt is 1-for-14 in his last four games overall, but has reached base safely in his past 14 home contests.

3. The Diamondbacks are second in the majors with 118 stolen bases and the Dodgers stand 14th in the NL with 51, but have swiped 20 in the last 12 games.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 3