Preview: Dodgers at Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to avoid a third straight loss when they visit the National League West-rival Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game series. After failing to complete a sweep against the Los Angeles Angels, the Dodgers were routed 12-4 by Arizona in Friday’s opener.

Justin Ruggiano prevented the Dodgers from being shut out, belting a two-out grand slam in the ninth inning, but the club still fell to 5-3 on its 10-game road trip. Phenom Corey Seager continued the strong start to his career with a single and three walks, giving him at least one hit in each of his first seven major-league starts, as the Dodgers saw their lead over second-place San Francisco in the NL West reduced to 7 1/2 games. The Diamondbacks put the Dodgers away early, scoring four runs in the first inning and six in the second as Welington Castillo belted a three-run homer while Paul Goldschmidt and Nick Ahmed added two-run blasts. Ahmed registered the second four-hit performance of his young career - the first coming on Aug. 3 at Washington.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Mike Bolsinger (6-3, 2.97 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Rubby De La Rosa (12-7, 4.49)

Bolsinger extended his unbeaten streak to five starts on Sept. 4, improving to 2-0 during the stretch with a triumph at San Diego in which he gave up three runs on two hits - both homers - over five innings. It marked the first time the 27-year-old Arkansas alum allowed more than two runs in his last five outings. Bolsinger made both of his career starts versus the Diamondbacks earlier this season, winning at home on June 8 before settling for a no-decision at Arizona 21 days later despite yielding three hits in four scoreless frames.

De La Rosa lost for the second time in three starts on Sunday, when he gave up three runs and five hits in five innings against the Cubs in Chicago. The 26-year-old Dominican has made only two of his last eight starts at home, where he is 7-2 with a 4.44 ERA in 13 turns. De La Rosa is 0-2 in three outings versus the Dodgers this season, surrendering 14 runs and 13 hits over 10 frames in the losses - both at Los Angeles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers INF Alex Guerrero left Friday’s contest with a strained left calf muscle after beating out a grounder for an infield single as a pinch hitter.

2. Arizona RHP Jeremy Hellickson (hamstring) was activated from the disabled list and will start against San Diego on Monday.

3. The Dodgers are 20 games over .500 at 80-60 but own a 33-39 record on the road.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 3