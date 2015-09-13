Preview: Dodgers at Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers attempt to secure their sixth straight series win when they visit the National League West-rival Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday for the rubber match of their three-game set. Los Angeles maintained its 7 1/2-game division lead over second-place San Francisco with Saturday’s 9-5 triumph as phenom Corey Seager continued to impress by belting one of his team’s four home runs.

The 21-year-old drove in three runs and scored three while going 4-for-4 to improve to 14-for-30 in his first nine major-league contests. Joc Pederson ended his nine-game home run drought by belting his 25th of the season among his three hits on Saturday. The Diamondbacks had their modest two-game winning streak snapped as they were unable to overcome an early 7-0 deficit one day after jumping out to a 10-0 lead. David Peralta extended his hitting streak to nine games with a solo home run - just his third extra-base hit and first RBI during the stretch.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (16-3, 1.68 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (5-3, 3.32)

Greinke won his third consecutive start and improved to 11-1 since June 28 by allowing three runs in six innings at the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. The 31-year-old Floridian served up two home runs in that outing after surrendering the same amount over his previous five turns. Greinke is 6-3 with a 3.62 ERA in 13 career starts against the Diamondbacks, including a triumph at Arizona on April 12 in which he scattered five hits over seven scoreless frames.

Corbin is coming off a superb effort against San Francisco on Monday in which he allowed six hits over six scoreless innings to win his fourth straight decision. The 26-year-old New York native has not lost since July 24, when he gave up just one run and four hits while striking out 10 in seven frames versus Milwaukee. Corbin owns a 3-2 record and 3.74 ERA in seven career games (six starts) against Los Angeles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers LF Carl Crawford led off Saturday’s game with a home run but exited in the fifth inning with tightness in his right hamstring.

2. Arizona RF Ender Inciarte has gone 5-for-10 over the first two games of the series and is 8-for-14 over his last three contests overall.

3. Los Angeles’ Alex Guerrero delivered a pinch-hit RBI double Saturday after leaving the series opener with a strained left calf muscle.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Diamondbacks 0