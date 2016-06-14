Preview: Dodgers at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks aim for their fourth straight victory when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday for the middle contest of their three-game set. Arizona improved to 4-3 on its nine-game homestand with a 3-2 triumph over Los Angeles in the series opener, with Jean Segura's RBI single in the fifth inning snapping a tie.

Segura finished with his second consecutive two-hit performance and third during his five-game hitting streak. The Dodgers have lost three in a row after beginning their six-game road trip with a one-run victory at San Francisco. Corey Seager scored both runs for Los Angeles, with one coming on a solo blast in the fifth inning that forged a 2-2 tie. The 22-year-old had not gone deep or driven in a run since recording a two-homer, four-RBI performance June 5 against Atlanta.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Arizona Plus

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Kenta Maeda (5-4, 2.70 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Archie Bradley (2-2, 5.22)

Maeda has bounced back from a stretch during which he yielded four runs in three consecutive starts, as he has given up a total of two earned runs in his last three outings. The 28-year-old from Osaka, Japan, was the victim of no run support Wednesday against Colorado, suffering the loss despite allowing just one run and five hits in 6 2/3 innings. Maeda, who recorded a career-high nine strikeouts versus the Rockies, settled for a no-decision against Arizona on April 12 after scattering five hits over six scoreless frames in his second major-league start.

Bradley is coming off a loss to Tampa Bay on Wednesday in which he surrendered four runs on five hits and four walks over 5 2/3 innings. The 23-year-old native of Oklahoma has issued three or more free passes in four of his five outings this season. Bradley made his major league debut against Los Angeles on April 11, 2015, allowing one hit over six scoreless frames en route to victory.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt has reached safely in 18 consecutive games.

2. Veteran OF Carl Crawford cleared waivers Monday and was released by Los Angeles, which is responsible for the $34 million that remains on his contract.

3. Arizona RHP Shelby Miller (finger) will make his second rehab start for Single-A Visalia on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 2