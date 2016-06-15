Preview: Dodgers at Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to break even on their six-game road trip when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday afternoon for the finale of their three-game series. Los Angeles began the trek with a victory at San Francisco but dropped its next three contests before putting on a power display in a 7-4 triumph Tuesday.

Joc Pederson led a four-homer outburst with a pair of solo blasts and has launched three of his 11 shots over his last three games. Arizona is closing out a nine-game homestand in search of a winning record as it has split the first eight contests. Jean Segura was the offensive star for the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, raising his average to .309 by going 4-for-4 with the team’s lone extra-base hit (a double) and scoring a pair of runs. Segura is riding a six-game hitting streak during which he has gone 12-for-24 with four multi-hit performances.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (9-1, 1.52 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (3-5, 4.81)

Kershaw has been superb since being tagged for five runs over seven innings by Miami on April 26, going 7-0 in eight starts while allowing a total of seven runs over 63 2/3 frames. The 28-year-old Texan has tossed three complete games during that stretch and has reached double digits in strikeouts in eight of his last 10 outings. Kershaw has posted a 2.76 ERA while striking out 157 over 140 innings in 23 career starts against Arizona but owns just an 11-8 record.

Corbin remains in search of his first home victory of the season as he escaped his outing against Miami on Friday with a no-decision after yielding four runs on five hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings. The 26-year-old from Clay, New York, is 0-4 with a ghastly 7.53 ERA in six turns at Chase Field this year. Corbin enters with a 3-4 record and 3.78 ERA in 10 career games (nine starts) against the Dodgers after settling for a no-decision at Los Angeles on April 12, when he gave up just one run and six hits over six frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. X-Rays were negative on Dodgers RHP Kenta Maeda, who exited Tuesday’s game with a bruise on his lower right leg after being hit by a line drive.

2. Arizona has successfully converted a franchise-record 41 straight save opportunities.

3. Los Angeles expects to have RF Yasiel Puig back on Monday as he has been sidelined since June 3 with a strained left hamstring.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 3