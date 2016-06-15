FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Dodgers at Diamondbacks
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 15, 2016 / 10:56 PM / a year ago

Preview: Dodgers at Diamondbacks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to break even on their six-game road trip when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday afternoon for the finale of their three-game series. Los Angeles began the trek with a victory at San Francisco but dropped its next three contests before putting on a power display in a 7-4 triumph Tuesday.

Joc Pederson led a four-homer outburst with a pair of solo blasts and has launched three of his 11 shots over his last three games. Arizona is closing out a nine-game homestand in search of a winning record as it has split the first eight contests. Jean Segura was the offensive star for the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, raising his average to .309 by going 4-for-4 with the team’s lone extra-base hit (a double) and scoring a pair of runs. Segura is riding a six-game hitting streak during which he has gone 12-for-24 with four multi-hit performances.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (9-1, 1.52 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (3-5, 4.81)

Kershaw has been superb since being tagged for five runs over seven innings by Miami on April 26, going 7-0 in eight starts while allowing a total of seven runs over 63 2/3 frames. The 28-year-old Texan has tossed three complete games during that stretch and has reached double digits in strikeouts in eight of his last 10 outings. Kershaw has posted a 2.76 ERA while striking out 157 over 140 innings in 23 career starts against Arizona but owns just an 11-8 record.

Corbin remains in search of his first home victory of the season as he escaped his outing against Miami on Friday with a no-decision after yielding four runs on five hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings. The 26-year-old from Clay, New York, is 0-4 with a ghastly 7.53 ERA in six turns at Chase Field this year. Corbin enters with a 3-4 record and 3.78 ERA in 10 career games (nine starts) against the Dodgers after settling for a no-decision at Los Angeles on April 12, when he gave up just one run and six hits over six frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. X-Rays were negative on Dodgers RHP Kenta Maeda, who exited Tuesday’s game with a bruise on his lower right leg after being hit by a line drive.

2. Arizona has successfully converted a franchise-record 41 straight save opportunities.

3. Los Angeles expects to have RF Yasiel Puig back on Monday as he has been sidelined since June 3 with a strained left hamstring.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.