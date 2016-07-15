Preview: Dodgers at Diamondbacks

When the Arizona Diamondbacks signed star right-hander Zack Greinke away from the Los Angeles Dodgers last offseason, it was one of several moves that many thought would level the playing field between the National League West rivals. Instead, Greinke is on the disabled list and the Diamondbacks are in last place when they open the second half of the season at home against the surging Dodgers on Friday.

Los Angeles won its final three contests before the All-Star break and went 18-8 overall prior to the intermission to get within 6 1/2 games of first-place San Francisco. Arizona, meanwhile, limped into the break with losses in 12 of its last 14 games, including four straight prior to end the first half in which it was outscored 27-10. While the Diamondbacks wait for Greinke's return - possibly in the second turn through the rotation after the break - they have sent struggling pitcher Shelby Miller to the minors and hope to get something from Patrick Corbin, who has had his issues of late, too. The Dodgers will give the ball to relative newcomer Bud Norris, who allowed a run in one inning of relief against Arizona earlier this year and has given up an alarming 33 earned runs in 21 1/3 frames in his career versus the Diamondbacks.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Bud Norris (4-7, 3.98 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (4-7, 4.94)

Norris is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA in two starts since being acquired in a trade with Atlanta. He has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his seven outings since returning to a starting role for the Braves early last month. The 31-year-old is 0-4 with an unsightly 15.07 ERA in five career games (three starts) at Arizona's Chase Field.

Corbin has failed to complete five innings in two of his last three starts and has allowed at least five runs in each of those three outings. He is 0-5 with a 6.60 ERA in six appearances at home. The 26-year-old is 3-5 with a 3.83 ERA in 11 career games (10 starts) versus the Dodgers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez is 11-for-20 with four doubles and a homer in his last five games.

2. Los Angeles RHP Kenley Jansen has not allowed a run in his last 14 1/3 innings while yielding only three hits.

3. Greinke (oblique) is expected to play catch this week before moving to the next step in his rehab.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4