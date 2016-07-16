Preview: Dodgers at Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers own the best post All-Star break record in the majors over the last three-plus years, and their opener to this season's second half proved they are serious about holding on to that distinction. The Dodgers aim for their 20th victory in the last 28 outings Saturday as they continue a three-game set in Arizona versus the Diamondbacks.

Los Angeles pounded out 18 hits en route to a 13-7 win over Arizona on Friday and watched backup utilityman Chris Taylor - a career .237 hitter who had yet to homer in 249 at-bats entering the contest - finish a single shy of the cycle, hit a grand slam and record six RBIs in the rout. The victory moved the Dodgers within 5 1/2 games of National League West-leading San Francisco and also improved their second-half record since the start of the 2013 campaign to 127-79 - maintaining their status as the only club to win at least 60 percent of their post-Midsummer Classic contests over that span. While Los Angeles is surging, Arizona has dropped five straight and 13 of its last 15 to completely fall out of the NL West race. The Diamondbacks own the second-worst home mark in the majors (15-33) and have been unable to find much success against the Dodgers in general, going 12-33 in their 45 meetings - the worst record for any team against a divisional foe since the start of the 2014 season.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Arizona Plus

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Brandon McCarthy (2-0, 2.70 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Archie Bradley (3-5, 4.64)

McCarthy has stepped up with five strong innings and a victory in each of his first two turns since returning from Tommy John surgery on July 3. The 33-year-old, who made 22 starts in his only year with the Diamondbacks in 2013, permitted three runs on three hits and three walks versus San Diego after producing a scoreless performance against Colorado. McCarthy never has faced Arizona but has baffled right-handed hitters so far this season, giving up only two hits in 22 at-bats.

Bradley ended up on the wrong end of a one-hitter by Madison Bumgarner in San Francisco on Sunday and took a hard-luck loss as a result, yielding two runs while fanning six in as many frames. The 23-year-old Oklahoman has allowed three runs or fewer in four of his last five outings, but he has only one win to show for it over that span. Bradley surrendered five runs over 5 2/3 innings in a loss to the Dodgers on June 14, falling to 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA in two career starts against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles LHP Adam Liberatore has made a team-record 24 consecutive scoreless appearances spanning 18 2/3 innings. Over that stretch, opponents are 5-for-58 and have struck out 23 times against him.

2. Arizona LHP Patrick Corbin singled in his only at-bat Friday, giving the Diamondbacks' pitching staff their 36th hit of the season - matching its total from all of last season.

3. Dodgers RF Yasiel Puig went 3-for-6 in the opener and is batting .333 in 20 games since returning from the disabled list on June 21.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 3