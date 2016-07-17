Preview: Dodgers at Diamondbacks

Instead of complaining about his recent All-Star Game snub, Jake Lamb already is making a strong case for next year’s squad. Lamb is batting .388 with eight home runs over his last 24 games to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks, who face the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday in the rubber match of their three-game series.

The 25-year-old Lamb recorded three extra-base hits on Saturday, including a game-tying RBI double in the ninth inning off Kenley Jansen as Arizona snapped a five-game losing streak with a 12-inning, 2-1 victory. Lamb has been one of the few bright spots for cellar-dwelling Arizona, which has notched three wins in its last 16 games. Jansen recorded his first blown save since June 11 for the Dodgers, who remain 5 1/2 games behind NL West-leading San Francisco despite going 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position. Howie Kendrick collected four hits in the loss and is 17-for-36 during his nine-game hitting streak, while Adrian Gonzalez is batting .300 over his last 15 games.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Kenta Maeda (8-6, 2.95 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (4-8, 4.81)

Maeda entered the All-Star break on a high note after striking out a career-high 13 batters over seven innings of one-run ball in last Sunday’s 3-1 win over San Diego. "You could see that look in Kenta's eye," manager Dave Roberts told reporters. "He was determined to dominate, and that's exactly what he did." Lamb and Jean Segura are a combined 7-for-10 against Maeda, who is 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA in two previous starts against Arizona this season.

Ray’s winless streak reached four games last Saturday after he allowed three runs over five frames in a loss to San Francisco, but the 24-year-old remains optimistic. “I was putting guys away with my curveball and my slider and elevating my fastball when I needed to,” Ray told reporters. “I felt good.” Gonzalez is hitless in 11 at-bats against Ray, who is 2-2 with a 2.40 ERA in five career starts against the Dodgers but owns a 5.92 ERA in nine starts at home this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Dodgers placed Trayce Thompson on the 15-day disabled list with lower back irritation and recalled fellow OF Zach Walters from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

2. Arizona UTIL Chris Herrmann missed Saturday’s game due to a right hamstring injury and could require a stint on the disabled list.

3. Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (back) threw 60 pitches in a simulated game on Saturday and might rejoin the rotation next week.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 4