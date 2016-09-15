Preview: Dodgers at Diamondbacks

Los Angeles left-hander Rich Hill has put aside his disappointment over being pulled with a perfect game and looks to continue his hot pitching when the Dodgers open a four-game series against the host Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. Hill pitched seven perfect innings against the Miami Marlins in his last outing before manager Dave Roberts pulled him from the contest.

Hill hasn't allowed a run in 19 innings since the Dodgers acquired him from the Oakland Athletics but he has experienced blister issues, which was part of the reason why Roberts gave him the early hook. "I was pitching well, but that's been a pretty continuous thing throughout the season," Hill said of the blister on his left index finger. "I think there is a bigger picture here, and we all know what it is." The postseason is what Hill is referring to, and the Dodgers hold a five-game lead over the San Francisco Giants in the National League West with 17 games remaining. Arizona scored 34 runs and racked up 50 hits in a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies and second baseman Jean Segura went 8-for-11 with four homers over the past two games.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Rich Hill (12-3, 1.80 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Archie Bradley (6-9, 5.10)

Hill has struck out 20 and allowed just six hits during his three scoreless starts for the Dodgers to continue his career-best season. The 36-year-old didn't make a single major-league start from 2010-14 and only started four games last season before putting together this year's fine campaign. Hill, who is 1-1 with a 4.13 ERA in four career starts against the Diamondbacks, is an amazing 8-0 with a 1.22 ERA in eight road starts.

Bradley was pounded for five runs and eight hits in three innings while losing to the San Francisco Giants in his last turn. He had won his previous two outings — allowing two runs in six innings in each of them. Bradley is 1-1 with a 3.06 ERA and .177 batting average against in three career starts versus the Dodgers but has struggled with Howie Kendrick (4-for-7) and Chase Utley (3-for-8).

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt is 11-for-27 over the past eight games but is stuck in a 17-game homerless funk.

2. Los Angeles RHP Kenley Jansen recorded his 44th save in Wednesday's 2-0 victory over the New York Yankees, matching the career high he established in 2014.

3. Arizona OF/INF Brandon Drury homered in all three games of the series with Colorado and is 13-for-25 with four homers and eight RBIs during a six-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 2