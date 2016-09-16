Preview: Dodgers at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks have scored 41 runs during their four-game winning streak and look to continue the onslaught Friday, when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second contest of their four-game series. Arizona rookie Mitch Haniger delivered the key three-run homer during a five-run sixth inning to fuel Thursday's 7-3 victory.

The Diamondbacks' latest splendid offensive performance sent Los Angeles to its fourth loss in seven games. The Dodgers lead the National League West by four games over San Francisco and host the Giants for a three-game set early next week. Los Angeles rookie Corey Seager is batting .333 with six multi-hit efforts this month and is 5-for-6 with two homers against scheduled Arizona starter Zack Greinke. Diamondbacks utilityman Brandon Drury is 14-for-29 with four homers and nine RBIs during his seven-game hitting streak and set a franchise rookie record with an RBI in seven consecutive contests.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Kenta Maeda (14-9, 3.28 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Zach Greinke (12-6, 4.54)

Maeda lost to Miami in his last turn as he allowed three runs - two earned - and eight hits in six innings. He defeated Arizona in his previous start, when he struck out eight and gave up one run and three hits in 6 1/3 frames to improve to 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA in five starts against the Diamondbacks, but has struggled to retire Jake Lamb (7-for-13, one homer) and Jean Segura (5-for-14). Maeda is 8-4 with a 3.26 ERA in 14 road starts.

Greinke has lost back-to-back starts after serving up five homers while being rocked for eight runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings by the Dodgers on Sept. 5. The former Los Angeles pitcher is 1-1 with a 7.71 ERA against his ex-teammates this season and 3-1 with a 4.17 ERA in six career starts versus the Dodgers. Greinke has posted a 5.08 ERA in 12 home starts while sporting a 5-4 record.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez is hitless in 11 at-bats over his last three games and is 9-for-47 with one homer in September.

2. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt has failed to homer in 18 straight contests but is 12-for-31 over his last nine games.

3. Los Angeles RF Josh Reddick is 3-for-17 over his last six games and has homered just once in 36 contests since being acquired from Oakland.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 7, Diamondbacks 4