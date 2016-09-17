Preview: Dodgers at Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers are meandering toward the National League West crown and look to move a little closer when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday for the third contest of their four-game series. Los Angeles recorded a 3-2 victory on Friday to remain four games ahead of San Francisco while trimming its magic number to clinch the division title to 12.

The Dodgers needed just five hits to win Friday's contest and are just 4-4 over their last eight games. Adrian Gonzalez recorded a single after three consecutive hitless outings and is just 10-for-50 with one homer in September but has gone 5-for-10 with a blast against scheduled Saturday starter Shelby Miller. Arizona's loss halted a four-game winning streak, but the hot-hitting Jean Segura continued his stellar play by going 2-for-5. Segura is 10-for-19 with four homers over his last four games and has notched 184 hits while attempting to join Luis Gonzalez (206 in 1999) as the only Diamondbacks to produce 200 in a season.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Brock Stewart (1-2, 6.55 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Shelby Miller (2-11, 7.12)

Bud Norris was the scheduled starter, but perhaps his 1-7 record, horrific 12.49 ERA and 2.55 WHIP in 10 career appearances (seven starts) against the Diamondbacks prompted Friday night's late switch to Stewart. The 24-year-old Stewart earned his first major-league victory by beating Arizona on Sept. 7, when he gave up one run and five hits in five innings. Stewart has fanned 19 in 22 frames but has walked 11 and served up five homers.

Miller lost to the Dodgers on Sept. 6 as he gave up five runs - four earned - and 11 hits in 4 1/3 innings to drop to 1-2 with a 7.02 ERA and 2.04 WHIP in six career appearances (four starts). He is winless in his last six overall starts, going 0-5 with an 8.35 ERA, and has allowed six or more earned runs on three occasions. Miller is 0-7 with a 7.85 ERA and a .332 batting average against in nine home turns this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers RHP Kenley Jansen posted his career-high 45th save on Friday, eclipsing the mark he set in 2014.

2. Arizona OF/INF Brandon Drury is 15-for-31 with four homers and nine RBIs during an eight-game hitting streak, but his franchise rookie record for consecutive games with an RBI ended at seven.

3. Los Angeles 2B Chase Utley is 5-for-8 in the series following a 2-for-25 funk.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 8, Diamondbacks 6