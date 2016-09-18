Preview: Dodgers at Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers seemingly have had the number of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the last three seasons, which is one of several reasons why they are closing in on their fourth consecutive National League West title. The Dodgers attempt to continue their recent domination of this rivalry Sunday, when they wrap up their season series with a road date against the Diamondbacks.

Los Angeles even its road record at 37-37 after downing Arizona 6-2 on Saturday, improving to 12-6 versus the Diamondbacks in 2016 and 40-16 since the start of the 2014 season. The Dodgers (84-64) increased their division lead over San Francisco to five games as a result and crawled within four of Washington (88-60) for the second-best record in the NL as the two division leaders continue their battle to secure home-field advantage for their likely meeting in the NL Divisional Series. While Los Angeles was busy reducing its magic number to win the West to 10 on Saturday, Arizona remained tied with San Diego in the West cellar. Jean Segura continued his recent tear by going 2-for-4 with a homer in the loss and is 12-for-23 with five home runs and six RBIs over his last five contests.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Jose De Leon (2-0, 4.09 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (8-13, 4.55)

De Leon won for the second time in as many big-league starts Monday at the New York Yankees, giving up two solo homers among the three hits he allowed over five innings. The 24-year-old Puerto Rican won his major-league debut eight days earlier as well, yielding four runs - three earned - while striking out nine against San Diego. De Leon, who has surrendered three home runs in his two starts, has registered 12 strikeouts versus only two walks thus far while holding opponents to a .205 average.

Ray became only the fourth player in club history to reach 200 strikeouts in a season in Tuesday's victory versus Colorado, permitting four runs while fanning seven across five frames to halt a three-start winless streak. The outing marked the 16th time in 29 turns the 24-year-old Tennessee native struck out at least seven, although he also surrendered his 20th homer of the season as well. Ray has fared well in three starts versus the Dodgers this season, going 1-1 with 2.33 ERA while fanning 25 over 19 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers CF Joc Pederson clubbed a two-run home run Saturday for his seventh blast in 13 games against the Diamondbacks this season.

2. De Leon's start on Sunday will be the MLB-high 65th by a Dodgers' rookie pitcher, 10 more than second-place Oakland.

3. Los Angeles SS Corey Seager went 2-for-4 on Saturday to give himself 181 hits for the season, breaking Steve Sax's 34-year-old franchise record for most hits by a rookie.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 3