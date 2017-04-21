Preview: Dodgers at Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers have scored 17 runs while going 2-4 on the road this season, with 10 coming in one victory. Los Angeles will try to improve its performance away from home when it visits the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday for the opener of their three-game series.

The Dodgers managed just five runs in their four road defeats, and the struggles are a major reason why they sit at just 8-8 entering the series. Los Angeles split a four-game home series with the Diamondbacks last weekend and is coming off a two-game split with Colorado, with the victory on Wednesday ending a three-game skid. Arizona's Jake Lamb has reached safely in a career-best 15 consecutive games and is tied for fourth in the National League with 14 RBIs. A.J. Pollock recorded a season-high four hits in the Diamondbacks' win over the Dodgers on Monday and is 9-for-16 over his last four games.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Alex Wood (1-0, 1.00 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Taijuan Walker (2-1, 3.94)

Wood is filling the rotation spot of Rich Hill (blister issues), who was placed on the disabled list. Wood pitched 3 1/3 innings of hitless relief to beat the Diamondbacks on Saturday and has allowed just three hits in nine innings. Wood is 3-3 with a 3.06 ERA in nine career appearances (five starts) against Arizona and has served up two homers to Paul Goldschmidt (4-for-12).

Walker defeated the Dodgers on Sunday, when he struck out seven while allowing one run and four hits over five innings. The 24-year-old, who was acquired from Seattle in the offseason, gave up four runs and seven hits in six innings to beat San Francisco on April 5 in his first career outing at Chase Field. Walker has struggled against Yasmani Grandal (2-for-3, two walks) in a small sample size.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Diamondbacks have won four of their last six home games against the Dodgers.

2. Los Angeles will be without 2B Logan Forsythe (fractured toe) for approximately two weeks.

3. Arizona scored just one run while losing the final two contests of a three-game set against San Diego.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 8, Dodgers 5