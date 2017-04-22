Preview: Dodgers at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks have gone 7-1 at Chase Field to match the franchise's best start (2008) and look to continue the successful stretch when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game series. Arizona broke loose for nine runs in the eighth inning in the opener to register a 13-5 victory.

A.J. Pollock is 12-for-22 for the Diamondbacks during his five-game hitting streak after delivering three hits in the opener and Jake Lamb contributed a two-run single to increase his string of reaching base to a career-high 16 contests. Arizona leads the majors with 92 runs but scored just once while losing back-to-back games to San Diego before Friday's season-high splurge. The Dodgers, who have dropped four of their last five overall games, are just 2-5 on the road after losing the opener of their seven-game road trip. Corey Seager recorded a season-best three hits for Los Angeles on Friday and belted his first homer since April 9.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Kenta Maeda (1-1, 7.07 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (1-0, 1.96)

Maeda struggled against Arizona on April 15, when he gave up four runs and four hits over four innings in a no-decision. The 29-year-old hasn't lasted more than five frames in any of his three outings but has registered 14 strikeouts against four walks in 14 innings. Maeda is 3-1 with a 3.62 ERA in seven career starts against the Diamondbacks but has struggled against Lamb (8-for-17, one homer, three doubles).

Ray recorded a season-best 10 strikeouts against the Dodgers on Monday, when he allowed two runs - one earned - and three hits over six innings in a no-decision. The 25-year-old has struck out 24 batters in just 18 1/3 frames while limiting opponents to a .161 average - second-lowest in the National League. Ray is 3-3 with a 2.80 ERA in nine career starts against the Dodgers while shutting down Seager (3-for-18, eight strikeouts) and Adrian Gonzalez (0-for-11).

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers RF Yasiel Puig was hitless in four at-bats on Friday and is 1-for-16 over his last four games.

2. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt recorded two hits and two RBIs in the opener but is mired in a 14-game homerless drought.

3. Los Angeles 3B Justin Turner (hand) went 1-for-3 in his return to the lineup after sitting out one game.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 8, Diamondbacks 7