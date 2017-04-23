Preview: Dodgers at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks won their final four games at Chase Field last year to avoid finishing with the worst home record in the majors, but a similar scenario appears unlikely in 2017 as the majors' best offense currently is clicking on all cylinders. Tied with the New York Yankees for the best home mark in baseball, the Diamondbacks eye their first three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field in over nine years when the National League West rivals meet on Sunday.

A season after finishing 33-48 at home - three games better than league-worst Minnesota - Arizona improved to a club-record 8-1 on its own field with Saturday's 11-5 victory, which came one night after it exploded for nine runs in the eighth inning en route to a 13-5 drubbing in the series opener. The Diamondbacks have done their finest offensive work at Chase Field, scoring 72 of their league-high 103 runs inside the venue. Los Angeles owned the majors' top staff ERA entering this series (2.88) but has surrendered 23 earned runs and 16 extra-base hits this weekend. The Dodgers may catch a break in the finale, however, as former Diamondback Brandon McCarthy takes the mound and has yet to allow more than two runs in a start this season.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA, KTLA (Los Angeles), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Brandon McCarthy (2-0, 2.12 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Shelby Miller (2-1, 3.50)

McCarthy has struggled a bit with his control but has otherwise been sharp after appearing in only 14 games for the Dodgers over the past two seasons, as he settled for a no-decision Monday versus Arizona after yielding two runs in five frames. The 33-year-old, who made 40 starts for the Diamondbacks from 2014-15, walked three for the second straight outing but struck out a season-high eight. McCarthy has not been involved in the decision in either of his two careers starts versus Arizona despite posting a 1.64 ERA over 11 innings.

After going 9-29 over the last two years, Miller appears to have settled in during his second season as a Diamondback and is coming off his best outing of the season in Tuesday's win at San Diego. The Texas native allowed one run and four hits in 7 1/3 innings after beginning the season by giving up three runs over 5 1/3 frames in each of his first two turns. Adrian Gonzalez is 5-for-12 with a homer against Miller, who is 1-3 with a 6.95 ERA in seven games (five starts) versus the Dodgers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona hasn't swept a three-game home series from the Dodgers since April 7-9, 2008.

2. Los Angeles 3B Justin Turner went 2-for-5 Saturday and is batting .379 during his eight-game hitting streak.

3. Diamondbacks OF Yasmany Tomas recorded his eighth career two-homer performance on Saturday, while OF David Peralta set a club record with four doubles.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 7, Diamondbacks 5