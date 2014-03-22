Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 1: Clayton Kershaw worked 6 2/3 strong innings and Scott Van Slyke homered as visiting Los Angeles topped Arizona in Major League Baseball’s opener from Sydney, Australia.

Andre Ethier added an RBI groundout and Adrian Gonzalez scored twice as the Dodgers began the defense of their National League West title. Kershaw (1-0) struck out seven and allowed one run on five hits and a walk before two relievers bridged the gap to Kenley Jansen, who worked a hitless ninth for the save.

Wade Miley (0-1) went five innings for the Diamondbacks, yielding three runs on as many hits while striking out eight. Paul Goldschmidt recorded a pair of hits and Mark Trumbo drove in a run in his Arizona debut.

Van Slyke nearly took Miley out to left in the second inning but a stiff breeze kept the ball in the yard as the Dodgers settled for a run on Ethier’s groundout in the frame. Van Slyke had more success going to right field in the fourth, slicing a 1-1 fastball just inside the pole for a two-run homer.

The Diamondbacks finally got to Kershaw in the sixth when Goldschmidt led off with a double and moved up on a wild pitch before scoring on Trumbo’s groundout. Four Arizona relievers combined to hold Los Angeles scoreless over the final four innings but the offense could not come through.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kershaw ripped a single to left in the seventh but was thrown out by Trumbo trying to stretch it into a double. … The game was delayed 14 minutes at the start due to rain. … The Dodgers will start LH Hyun-Jin Ryu vs. Diamondbacks RH Trevor Cahill in the finale of the two-game series later Saturday.