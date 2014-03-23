Dodgers 7, Diamondbacks 5: Hyun-Jin Ryu tossed five scoreless innings while Yasiel Puig went 3-for-5 and drove home a pair of runs as visiting Los Angeles completed a two-game sweep of Arizona in Sydney, Australia.

Dee Gordon and Juan Uribe finished with three hits and an RBI apiece while Andre Ethier had two hits and plated another run for Los Angeles. Ryu (1-0) fanned five and held the Diamondbacks to two singles and a walk before departing with a six-run lead after 87 pitches.

Trevor Cahill (0-1), who was 6-0 with a 2.01 ERA in his first 10 career starts against the Dodgers, gave up five runs on eight hits and four walks over four frames for Arizona. Mark Trumbo belted a two-run homer off Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning and recorded three RBIs while Martin Prado had a two-run single in the ninth.

Ethier sparked the Los Angeles offense with a two-out RBI single in the first before the Dodgers struck for two more in the third on a run-scoring single from Puig and a sacrifice fly from Adrian Gonzalez. Cahill was pulled after walking Gonzalez and Ethier to open the fifth, but reliever Josh Collmenter fared no better as he loaded the bases with another walk before Mike Baxter’s double-play grounder and Uribe’s line-drive double made it 5-0.

Puig followed up Gordon’s bunt single to open the sixth with a run-scoring double to left and Gordon plated his first run since Aug. 7 with a sacrifice fly to center in the seventh. Trumbo’s RBI single in the eighth ended the Dodgers’ shutout bid while Prado’s two-run single and Trumbo’s blast to left made things interesting before Jansen struck out Gerardo Parra to end it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Puig went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in the first game. … The Dodgers and Diamondbacks combined for 16 walks, with each team issuing eight. … Gonzalez matched his last year’s season total with a stolen base in the fifth; the four-time All-Star entered the contest with five career steals over his first 10 major-league seasons.