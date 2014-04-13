Dodgers 8, Diamondbacks 5: Adrian Gonzalez homered for the third straight game and Zack Greinke struck out eight over 5 1/3 innings as visiting Los Angeles took an early lead against Arizona and held on for its second consecutive win.

Juan Uribe delivered a two-run single in the second inning and Gonzalez belted a two-run blast in the third to lead the Dodgers, who have won 11 of their last 14 games against the Diamondbacks. Greinke (3-0) yielded one run on eight hits while throwing 103 pitches and Kenley Jansen struck out Gerardo Parra with a runner on second base in the ninth for his third save.

Arizona’s starting rotation continued to struggle with Wade Miley (2-2) allowing five runs on eight hits over five frames. Miley ran into trouble in the second when Gonzalez drew a leadoff walk, Scott Van Slyke doubled and Uribe followed with a liner to right.

Gonzalez, who is batting 11-for-32 with four home runs and 10 RBIs during his eight-game hitting streak, added to the Dodgers’ lead with a two-out, two-run homer into the left-field seats in the third. Yasiel Puig contributed an RBI single in the fourth and Los Angeles cruised to its fourth win in the last five games.

A.J. Pollock led off the fifth with the first pinch-hit home run of his career for Arizona, which has been outscored 24-11 in four games against Los Angeles this season. The Diamondbacks rallied with three runs in the ninth against Brandon League, including Mark Trumbo’s two-out, two-run double.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Greinke, off to his first 3-0 start in the last five years, has pitched at least five innings while allowing two earned runs or fewer in 15 consecutive starts. … Arizona 3B Martin Prado went 1-for-4 and struck out three times. … The Dodgers improved to 8-1 when scoring first.