Dodgers 8, Diamondbacks 6: Adrian Gonzalez homered for the fourth straight game and visiting Los Angeles finished off the three-game sweep against Arizona.

Gonzalez finished with two hits and three RBIs while stretching his hitting streak to nine games. Dodgers starter Dan Haren (2-0) did just enough to win for the second time in three starts, allowing three runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings before four relievers bridged the gap to closer Kenley Jansen, who worked a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

Arizona starter Trevor Cahill (0-4) went four innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) and five hits while striking out eight and walking five. Mark Trumbo hit a three-run homer in the seventh to cut a five-run deficit to two and Gerardo Parra had three hits and two runs scored in the leadoff spot for Arizona, which was 5-for-30 with runners in scoring position during the series.

Cahill, who came into the season 6-0 against the Dodgers with 2.01 ERA, couldn’t get out of the fifth inning for the second time this season against Los Angeles, walking the leadoff batter for the second time to start the fifth inning and then was lifted after yielding a double to Gonzalez. Andre Ethier plated one run with a groundout and another scored on an error by first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, giving the Dodgers a 7-3 lead.

The bullpen managed to keep the Dodgers from scoring until Juan Uribe hit a solo home run in the seventh for an 8-3 lead. That proved big as Trumbo followed with his shot in the bottom half of the inning.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Dodgers club record for consecutive games with a homer is five. … SS Dee Gordon stole four bases for Los Angeles, which is 5-0 against Arizona this season. . … The Dodgers have scored first in all eight road games this season.