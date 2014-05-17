Dodgers 7, Diamondbacks 0: Zack Greinke tossed eight solid innings and Yasiel Puig belted a solo homer in the third to extend his career-high hitting streak to 15 games as visiting Los Angeles continued its mastery of Arizona.

Puig finished with three hits and joined Hanley Ramirez and Greinke as each ripped an RBI double for the Dodgers, who have won 15 of the last 19 meetings with the Diamondbacks - including eight of nine this season. Scott Van Slyke went deep to lead off the sixth inning and A.J. Ellis collected his first RBI of the season with a two-out single in the fourth.

Greinke (7-1) posted his 21st consecutive start of allowing two or fewer runs, tying Roger Clemens for the longest streak in the last 100 years. The 30-year-old scattered five hits and struck out six before giving way to Brian Wilson, who struck out two in the ninth.

Puig opened the scoring with one out in the top of the third, depositing a 2-2 fastball from Wade Miley (3-4) over the wall in right field for his eighth homer. Ellis laced a line drive to right field to score Van Slyke in the following inning before Greinke helped his own cause by sending a 1-2 fastball into the right-center field gap for an RBI double and a 3-0 lead.

Making his fourth start this season versus the Dodgers, Miley permitted four runs on seven hits in six innings to take the loss. Arizona fell for the 16th time in 20 games at Chase Field and also dropped two to Los Angeles in Australia to open the season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Van Slyke has tormented Miley this season, going 6-for-9 with three homers and three doubles. ... Los Angeles LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu declared that he felt good after pitching a four-inning simulated game on Friday. Ryu has been sidelined since April 27 with inflammation in his left shoulder. ... Arizona OF Gerardo Parra, who went 1-for-4, has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 contests. ... Dodgers 3B Juan Uribe returned to the lineup after missing six consecutive starts with a strained hamstring. Uribe struck out twice en route to an 0-for-4 performance.