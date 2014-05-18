Diamondbacks 5, Dodgers 3: Eric Chavez crushed a go-ahead two-run homer in the fifth inning for his second blast in as many games as Arizona won its first home series of the season.

Cody Ross belted his first homer and Chris Owings had an RBI single among his three hits for the Diamondbacks, who rebounded from being shut out in the series opener to score 23 runs in the last two games. A.J. Pollock also had three hits and went 8-for-12 in the series.

Josh Collmenter (2-2) overcame Hanley Ramirez’s solo homer in the first and Adrian Gonzalez’s two-run shot in the third to toss 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander allowed those three runs on four hits before three relievers bridged the gap to Addison Reed, who struck out two in the ninth for his 12th save.

Ross deposited a 3-2 fastball from former Diamondback Dan Haren (5-2) over the wall in center to tie the game at 3-3 in the fourth inning. Chavez gave Arizona its first lead of the contest by lining a 3-2 fastball over the wall in right for his third homer of the season and 900th and 901st career RBIs.

Haren, who pitched with Arizona from 2008-2010, permitted five runs on 10 hits in six innings to take the loss. The Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig went 0-for-3 to see his career-best 16-game hitting streak come to an end, while his stretch of recording both an extra-base hit and an RBI in a franchise-high eight consecutive contests also come to a halt.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Owings went 3-for-3 against Haren to improve his career mark to 9-for-11 versus the hurler. ... The day marked the 10-year anniversary of LHP Randy Johnson’s perfect game versus Atlanta. Johnson threw the first pitch to Robby Hammock, who was the catcher in that contest. ... Los Angeles continues its nine-game road trip on Tuesday when it opens a three-game set at the New York Mets. Arizona begins a six-game road trip on Tuesday when it visits St. Louis for a three-game series.