June 30, 2015 / 5:51 AM / 2 years ago

Diamondbacks 10, Dodgers 6

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PHOENIX -- Welington Castillo doubled home the tiebreaking run, and Paul Goldschmidt added a two-run single in a four-run eighth inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 10-6 at Chase Field on Monday.

Shortstop Nick Ahmed and right fielder Yasmany Tomas hit two-run homers for the Diamondbacks, who scored 10 runs in the final four innings to overcome a 4-0 deficit. Arizona managed only three singles off Los Angeles starter Mike Bolsinger, who left for a pinch hitter in the fifth inning after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Third baseman Jake Lamb drew a walk from right-hander Pedro Baez (1-1) to open the eighth inning before Castillo doubled for a 7-6 lead. The catcher collected his 12th RBI in 51 at-bats with Arizona since being acquired from Seattle on June 3.

Castillo scored on a throwing error by Baez after second baseman Chris Owings’ bunt single, and Goldschmidt finished the inning with a two-run single.

Right-hander Enrique Burgos (1-2) pitched a scoreless eighth inning. He earned his first major league victory for Arizona (37-39), which lost three of its previous four games.

Left fielder Andre Ethier, catcher Yasmani Grandal and center fielder Joc Pederson hit bases-empty homers in the fourth inning, increasing the Dodgers’ lead to 4-0 lead off Arizona starter Allen Webster.

Shortstop Jimmy Rollins’ two-run single gave the Dodgers a 6-4 lead in the seventh inning before Arizona left fielder David Peralta’s two-run triple tied the game in the bottom of the seventh.

Ethier had three hits for the Dodgers, who had won four of five. Los Angeles (43-35) used six relievers who combined to give up 10 runs in four innings.

Pederson and second baseman Howie Kendrick drew four-pitch walks from Webster to open off the game before Webster hit third baseman Justin Turner with an 0-1 pitch to load the bases. First baseman Adrian Gonzalez grounded into a double play to score a run.

Ethier and Grandal homered to start the fourth inning, and Pederson went deep with two outs to make it 4-0. Pederson, a rookie who has 20 homers, hit his first career homer April 12 at Chase Field.

Bolsinger allowed no runs, struck out four and did not walk a batter in his abbreviated outing.

Webster gave up five hits, four runs and four walks in 3 2/3 innings. He threw 14 balls in the first inning. Bolsinger threw 14 balls in four innings.

NOTES: Arizona starter RHP Allen Webster was the Dodgers’ 18th-round pick in the 2008 draft out of a North Carolina high school. Dodgers RHP Mike Bolsinger was Arizona’s 15th-round pick in the 2010 draft out of the University of Arkansas. ... Monday was the 25th anniversary of the no-hitters by Oakland’s Dave Stewart and the Dodgers’ Fernando Valenzuela, the only time two no-hitters were thrown on the same day. Stewart, now Arizona’s general manager, beat Toronto 5-0 a few hours before Valenzuela beat St. Louis 6-0. ... LHP Patrick Corbin will make one more rehab start, Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said, before joining the Arizona rotation for a start against Texas on July 7 or July 8. ... Arizona RHP Archie Bradley (shoulder tendinitis) is scheduled to see Dr. James Andrews on Wednesday for a second opinion. An MRI exam in early June showed no structural damage, but Bradley felt discomfort in a 63-pitch rehab outing for Triple-A Reno last Wednesday.

