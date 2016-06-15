Kershaw picks up 10th win in Dodgers' 3-2 victory

PHOENIX -- Los Angeles right fielder Scott Van Slyke hit a three-run homer and left-hander Clayton Kershaw won his eighth straight decision in the Dodgers’ 3-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday afternoon at Chase Field.

Adrian Gonzalez and Howie Kendrick singled with two outs in the sixth inning before Van Slyke hit his first homer of the season off left-hander Patrick Corbin (3-6) for a 3-1 lead.

Kershaw (10-1) gave up five hits, including a second-inning homer by Rickie Weeks Jr., while tying the Chicago Cubs’ Jake Arrieta, Washington’s Stephen Strasburg and the Chicago White Sox’s Chris Sale for the major league lead in victories.

Kershaw struck out 11 and walked one in 7 1/3 innings. He leads the majors with 122 strikeouts and has walked seven. Kershaw has walked no more than one batter in 17 straight starts, the longest streak in Dodgers history since at least 1913.

Closer Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his 19th save of the season and the 161st of his career, tying former Cy Young winner Eric Gagne for the franchise record.

Van Slyke, who also doubled, has played only 13 games this season. He was reinstated from the disabled list on June 3 after missing two months with lower back soreness.

Howie Kendrick also had two hits for the Dodgers (35-32), who had won one of their previous four.

Weeks had two hits and Paul Goldschmidt had an RBI single as the Diamondbacks (29-39) lost their second in a row after winning three straight.

Goldschmidt has a 10-game hitting streak and has reached base in 20 straight games. He is hitting .382 since May 27.

Corbin gave up three runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked three.

Weeks hit an 0-1 fastball into the left field stands leading off the second inning for a 1-0 lead.

Weeks also had a hustle-double on a line drive to right-center field in the fourth and is 7-for-20 with five doubles and one homer against Kershaw in his career.

The Dodgers had two runners on base in the first and second innings but did not score. Adrian Gonzalez struck out to end the first and Enrique Hernandez grounded out to end the second.

Each team had only runner get as far as second base after that until Van Slyke’s homer in the sixth.

Arizona got a run back in the bottom of the sixth when Michael Bourn singled and later scored on Goldschmidt’s two-out single to left field to make it 3-2.

NOTES: Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez hit fifth for the first time since July 19, 2014. He struck out four times Tuesday and was 6-for-44 in June before the game. ... Dodgers RHP Kenta Maeda remains on track to make his next scheduled start Sunday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. Maesa was forced out of Tuesday’s game after taking a line drive off his lower right leg in the sixth inning. “Swelling down, weight-bearing, all that stuff,” Roberts said. “We’re encouraged about him making his next start.” ... Arizona recalled LHP Andrew Chafin on Wednesday after optioning LHP Zac Curtis to Double-A Mobile following Tuesday’s game. ... Arizona will remain in rotation after an off day Thursday, with LHP Robbie Ray, RHP Zack Greinke and RHP Archie Bradley starting the first three days of a wraparound series in Philadelphia. ... Diamondbacks RHP Shelby Miller is expected to return from the disabled list to start Monday. Miller gave up one earned run in 12 innings of two rehab starts while striking out 19.