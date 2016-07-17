Dodgers edge Diamondbacks in 12 innings

PHOENIX -- Brandon Drury singled through a five-man infield to drive in the winning run with no outs and the bases loaded in the 12th inning to give the Arizona Diamondbacks a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night at Chase Field.

Jake Lamb tripled to right field to open the 12th against right-hander Casey Fien (0-1) before Fien intentionally walked Welington Castillo and Yasmany Tomas to load the bases.

The Dodgers brought left fielder Howie Kendrick into the infield for Drury, who grounded his first game-winner into right field.

Randall Delgado (2-1) got Yasiel Puig, the only batter he faced, to ground out with the bases loaded in the top of the 12th for the victory.

Arizona tied the score two outs in the last of the ninth inning off Kenley Jansen when Michael Bourn singled with one out, stolen second uncontested with two outs and scored on Lamb's opposite field double to left center. Lamb had been 0-for-7 against Jansen in his career.

Jansen is 27-for-31 in save conversions, with all four failures coming against the National League West.

Lamb also had two doubles and Nick Ahmed had two hits for Arizona (39-53), which broke a five-game losing streak.

Kendrick had four hits, Chase Utley doubled and Justin Turner had an RBI single for the Dodgers (52-41), who had a four-game winning streak broken.

Kendrick had three hits on Friday and is 31-for-76 against Arizona since May 2, 2015.

Dodgers starter Brandon McCarthy gave up three hits and struck out eight in six scoreless innings. He was making his third start since undergoing Tommy John surgery on April 30, 2015.

McCarthy faced only one batter above the minimum and permitted only one runner past first base. He got to two three-ball counts.

The Dodgers put runners on base in each of the first six innings against Arizona starter Archie Bradley but only capitalized once, in the third.

Utley opened with an opposite-field double into the left field corner, took third on a groundout and scored on Turner's single to right field for a 1-0 lead. Turner stole second but was stranded after two groundouts.

The Dodgers left six runners in scoring position in the first six innings.

Bradley gave up six hits and three walks (one intentional) in his six innings. He struck out three.

Arizona could not get much going through six innings against McCarthy, a former teammate.

Lamb doubled to lead off the second and took third on a groundout before being stranded at third with one out.

Nick Ahmed singled in the third and Paul Goldschmidt singled in the fourth, but both were thrown out attempting to steal second base.

McCarthy faced one batter above the minimum through six innings.

NOTES: Los Angeles LHP Clayton Kershaw (herniated disk) threw a 60-pitch simulated game at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, at max effort and using all his pitches, manager Dave Roberts said. He appears to be close to returning to the starting rotation, but Roberts has hesitant to go that far. "If it goes well (in recovery), it's figuring out what day would work for him," Roberts said. Kershaw likely would not be on a pitch limit when he returns, Roberts said. He has not pitched since June 26. ... Dodgers OF Trayce Thompson (back tightness) was placed on the disabled list Saturday and IF/OF Zack Walters was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to fill the roster. Walters played every position except catcher in the minors this season. ... Arizona C/OF Chris Herrmann (hamstring) was given an MRI on Saturday after aggravating his injury on a throw from left field in the series opener. Arizona is hoping he can avoid the disabled list. ... Home plate umpire Dale Scott left the game after being struck by a 1-0 foul ball from Arizona leadoff hitter Jean Segura in the first inning. First base umpire Lance Barrett moved behind the plate and the game continued with three umpires.